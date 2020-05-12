What It's *Really* Like to Quarantine with Martha Stewart, According to Her Gardener

Somebody call Bravo, because this is a reality show waiting to happen!

For the past 50 days, Martha Stewart has been sharing her Bedford, New York estate with a delightful, spirited trio. Her driver Carlos, housekeeper Elvira and gardener Ryan appear to be in very good spirits—despite the not-quite-Ina-sized quarantine cocktails—as they shelter in place at her home.

Besides cooking, cleaning and landscaping—three of Stewart's main hobbies according to her Instagram account and our sister magazine Martha Stewart Living—what's keeping the foursome busy? (Please tell us they're hopping on Zoom calls with Snoop Dogg?!)

Gardener Ryan McCallister, who has worked with Stewart for nearly a decade, recently told Town & Country that he's been polishing his camera skills.

"All the videos you've seen of her since March were done by me," he said, of her Instagram videos, like this pasta-making primer. "I hope I'm getting better at it."

Martha Stewart Credit: Martha Stewart/Instagram

They're also tending to a big vegetable garden and preparing to plant hundreds of tree saplings, including maple, oak and chestnut, across her 152-acre property.

Spring is traditionally the busiest time of year for McCallister and Stewart, so he decided to spend the quarantine at her place instead of his New York City apartment. That way, they could tackle the projects together.

"Since we're at the house all the time, we can work earlier and later and we get a lot more things done. And Martha doesn't just sit there and say, 'Do that!' She's out there doing everything with you," McCallister told Town & Country.

They've also been organizing her pantry, taking care of all of Stewart's animals (including the fluffiest, most adorable chicks), playing cards at night and sharing meals throughout the day.

We sure wouldn't be mad about living in a home full of cookies the size of your face, but McCallister admitted to Town & Country that this does present some challenges...