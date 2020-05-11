Get the Perfect Portion of Salad Dressing Every Time with This Tool

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I don’t know about you, but I’m a total sucker for overpriced restaurant salads. There’s just something about the way they coat every leaf with the perfect amount of dressing—without making it soggy—that I can never seem to replicate at home. Sure, I have my favorite go-to homemade dressings (like this zesty Greek vinaigrette and creamy buttermilk ranch), but I tend to either underdress or overdress my salads. While I realize this is a very small problem in the grand scheme of things, I recently found a tool that will help anyone who’s like me: Jokari’s Portion Control Dressing Cruet ($25, Wayfair).

jokari salad dressing portion tool 1 oz. Healthy Steps Portion Control Dressing Cruet $24.99 shop it Wayfair

While I realize $25 is a pretty penny to spend on a salad dressing gadget, it actually functions as multiple tools. You can whip together perfect homemade dressings every time, using the guide embossed on the bottle, and store them in your fridge in the same container (hello, fewer dishes!).

When you’re ready to dress your salad, just squeeze the bottle and a 2-tablespoon portion will rise to the top of the tool’s chamber. This tool will help you practice portion control and also save on calories, sugar and sodium by making your dressing at home (the bottled stuff at stores can be pretty unhealthy).