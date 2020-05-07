Your Formula for Diabetes-Friendly Tacos

The humble taco has endless possibilities that make it one of our favorite go-to meals.

Beefless Vegan Tacos

Pictured Recipe: Beefless Vegan Tacos

There are few foods as simple and totally craveable as tacos. They also make for a great kitchen-sink meal in a pinch. Here we break down a taco formula that will help you get a healthy meal on the table with whatever you have on hand.

How it works:

Choose a flavor for your salsa and sauce/marinade, cook your protein, then assemble your tacos (or put out all the fixings and let everyone assemble their own). For a super-speedy meal, cook meat up to a day ahead and then reheat it before serving. Or transform leftovers: tacos are a wonderful way to use up leftover cooked meat and seafood.

Cooked Protein

3-4 oz

Chicken

Fish

Flank steak

Pulled pork

Shrimp

Sausage

Tempeh

Tofu

Salsa

1/2 cup

Avocado

Chipotle

Guacamole

Mango

Pico de gallo

Pineapple

Salsa roja

Salsa verde

Vegetables

¼-1/3 cup (chopped or sliced)

Cabbage

Corn

Eggplant

Mushrooms

Radishes

Spinach

Sweet potato

Tomatoes, Zucchini

Sauce / Marinade

1-2 Tbsp

Adobo

Citrus

Crème fraiche

Mole

Sour cream

Yogurt

Tortillas

2 each (6-inch)

Blue corn

Flour

Yellow corn

Recipe Ideas

tacos

Plan ahead so you can use your slow cooker to prepare the pulled pork for these tacos. Pork loin is a lean cut that's a healthier option than traditional pork shoulder, which has more fat.

These easy shrimp tacos are inspired by the seafood tacos in Baja California.

A quick lime marinade does double duty as a sauce in these tangy tacos.