Your Formula for Diabetes-Friendly Tacos

The humble taco has endless possibilities that make it one of our favorite go-to meals.

Sara Haas, RDNSammy Mila & Leslie Poyzer and Jacob Fox May 07, 2020
Pictured Recipe: Beefless Vegan Tacos

There are few foods as simple and totally craveable as tacos. They also make for a great kitchen-sink meal in a pinch. Here we break down a taco formula that will help you get a healthy meal on the table with whatever you have on hand.

How it works:

Choose a flavor for your salsa and sauce/marinade, cook your protein, then assemble your tacos (or put out all the fixings and let everyone assemble their own). For a super-speedy meal, cook meat up to a day ahead and then reheat it before serving. Or transform leftovers: tacos are a wonderful way to use up leftover cooked meat and seafood.

Cooked Protein

3-4 oz

  • Chicken
  • Fish
  • Flank steak
  • Pulled pork
  • Shrimp
  • Sausage
  • Tempeh
  • Tofu

Salsa

1/2 cup

  • Avocado
  • Chipotle
  • Guacamole
  • Mango
  • Pico de gallo
  • Pineapple
  • Salsa roja
  • Salsa verde

Vegetables

¼-1/3 cup (chopped or sliced)

  • Cabbage
  • Corn
  • Eggplant
  • Mushrooms
  • Radishes
  • Spinach
  • Sweet potato
  • Tomatoes, Zucchini

Sauce / Marinade

1-2 Tbsp

  • Adobo
  • Citrus
  • Crème fraiche
  • Mole
  • Sour cream
  • Yogurt

Tortillas

2 each (6-inch)

  • Blue corn
  • Flour
  • Yellow corn

Recipe Ideas

Pulled Pork & Pineapple Tacos

Plan ahead so you can use your slow cooker to prepare the pulled pork for these tacos. Pork loin is a lean cut that's a healthier option than traditional pork shoulder, which has more fat.

Cumin-Crusted Shrimp Tacos

These easy shrimp tacos are inspired by the seafood tacos in Baja California.

Cilantro-Lime Chicken Tacos

A quick lime marinade does double duty as a sauce in these tangy tacos.

Adobo Flank Steak Tacos

Lime juice and adobo sauce lend a tangy and smoky flavor to these tacos.

This story originally appeared in Diabetic Living Summer 2020.

