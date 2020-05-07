Your Formula for Diabetes-Friendly Tacos
The humble taco has endless possibilities that make it one of our favorite go-to meals.
Pictured Recipe: Beefless Vegan Tacos
There are few foods as simple and totally craveable as tacos. They also make for a great kitchen-sink meal in a pinch. Here we break down a taco formula that will help you get a healthy meal on the table with whatever you have on hand.
How it works:
Choose a flavor for your salsa and sauce/marinade, cook your protein, then assemble your tacos (or put out all the fixings and let everyone assemble their own). For a super-speedy meal, cook meat up to a day ahead and then reheat it before serving. Or transform leftovers: tacos are a wonderful way to use up leftover cooked meat and seafood.
Cooked Protein
3-4 oz
- Chicken
- Fish
- Flank steak
- Pulled pork
- Shrimp
- Sausage
- Tempeh
- Tofu
Salsa
1/2 cup
- Avocado
- Chipotle
- Guacamole
- Mango
- Pico de gallo
- Pineapple
- Salsa roja
- Salsa verde
Vegetables
¼-1/3 cup (chopped or sliced)
- Cabbage
- Corn
- Eggplant
- Mushrooms
- Radishes
- Spinach
- Sweet potato
- Tomatoes, Zucchini
Sauce / Marinade
1-2 Tbsp
- Adobo
- Citrus
- Crème fraiche
- Mole
- Sour cream
- Yogurt
Tortillas
2 each (6-inch)
- Blue corn
- Flour
- Yellow corn
Recipe Ideas
Pulled Pork & Pineapple Tacos
Plan ahead so you can use your slow cooker to prepare the pulled pork for these tacos. Pork loin is a lean cut that's a healthier option than traditional pork shoulder, which has more fat.
Cumin-Crusted Shrimp Tacos
These easy shrimp tacos are inspired by the seafood tacos in Baja California.
Cilantro-Lime Chicken Tacos
A quick lime marinade does double duty as a sauce in these tangy tacos.
Adobo Flank Steak Tacos
Lime juice and adobo sauce lend a tangy and smoky flavor to these tacos.
This story originally appeared in Diabetic Living Summer 2020.