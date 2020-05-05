Bring Spring into Your Home with These Subscription Flower Boxes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Spring is my favorite season thanks to its warm weather and gorgeous greenery. While I love taking walks around the neighborhood to see all of the blooming flowers, it's also nice to have some florals inside. I love having a fresh arrangement on my kitchen table or at the entryway of my house as it easily brightens up any space.

Now, you can get fresh flowers any time, thanks to these subscription flower boxes. These companies will deliver flowers directly to your doorstep. So if your lack of a green thumb has been stopping you from getting flowers, these flower boxes are the perfect solution.

BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox will deliver flowers to your door directly from the farm. They only source their flowers from Rainforest Alliance certified farms, meaning farm workers are treated fairly and there are no toxic chemicals used in the fertilization process. You can sign up for a weekly or monthly delivery depending on your interest (plans range from $40-$55, BloomsyBox). Each arrangement comes with 20-32 stems, which means you could make multiple arrangements to spread throughout your house.

The Bouqs. Co

The Bouqs. Co has flowers perfect for any occasion. They partner with eco-friendly farms that use sustainable growing practices, minimize waste and recycle water. While they sell individual arrangements and plants, they also offer a subscription service. Their customizable plan lets you choose from three collections, Farmer's Market, The Classics and Roses (plans range from $36-$60, The Bouqs. Co). Once you select a collection, you can choose the frequency of your delivery with weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and bi-monthly options. Each collection also comes in three sizes, Original (10-16 stems), Deluxe (20-32 stems) and Grand (30-45 stems).

UrbanStems