Martha Stewart Can't Stop Baking These Cookies During Quarantine

When we're craving a bit of bonus kitchen inspiration beyond what we can find in our cookbook collections and EatingWell recipe archives, we turn to Instagram—and to some of our favorite celebrity chefs, who are letting us in on their culinary adventures at home.

kitchen sink cookies

While we're still firm believers that Ina Garten is the queen of quarantine cooking, she has some fierce competition for the crown from Martha Stewart. Stewart has been stuffing and steaming homemade pierogi and whipping up bread pudding in her PJs. And this weekend, in honor of her new book Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection ($17.74, amazon.com) she let CBS Sunday Morning viewers in on the secrets for her favorite supersized snack.

"I'm cooped up in my kitchen and my yard, just like all of you," Stewart said (although, TBH, her kitchen looks a lot different than ours!). "I try to make the best of this time by cooking, by crafting, by gardening ... by doing all the things I actually really love to do, and sometimes don't have enough time to do."

Baking is one of her favorite pastimes, and "sharing cookies is a real joy," Stewart said. She's been known to drop off a basket on the doorstep of her across-the-street neighbor (who just so happens to be Dennis Leary).

At ¾ cup(!) per cookie, one should last you all day long, according to Stewart (to put that in perspective, most cookies call for 2 tablespoons of dough). Since it's loaded with oats, dried fruit and nuts, starting at breakfast doesn't seem quite so out of order. (Hey, dessert for breakfast is totally appropriate some days!) She says it's fine to substitute a different nut or dried fruit, based on what you have or what you prefer.