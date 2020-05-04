9 Places Are Giving Free Food & Coffee to Nurses for National Nurses Day
There are several places who want to give their thanks to nurses and healthcare workers, on May 6th and beyond.
Photo: Getty Images/Tim Boyle
So much has changed over the last several weeks and months, but one thing has remained consistent: nurses and other healthcare workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. I think I can speak for us all when I say we are grateful to all essential workers, especially healthcare workers, who are doing their part to keep us safe.
May 6th is National Nurses Day in the US and given the circumstance we're in this year, many restaurants, coffee shops and chains are having exclusive deals to recognize not just nurses but all healthcare workers for all of their hard work. Here are nine companies who are offering coffee, food and more to say thank you on National Nurses Day:
Dunkin' Donuts: Dunkin' is giving away free coffee & donuts to all healthcare workers on May 6th for National Nurse's Day.
Krispy Kreme: Healthcare workers can pick up a free dozen of original glazed donuts every Monday through May 12th.
McDonald's: The popular chain is offering a free daily "Thank You" meal to all healthcare workers through May 5th.
Starbucks: Starbucks is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee to all healthcare workers through May 31st.
Tropical Smoothie: They have donated over 100,000 smoothies to healthcare workers and first responders all over the country, and are continuing to donate to hospitals across the country.
Uber Eats: Free meals and free rides are available to healthcare workers in the US and Canada.
Cumberland Farms: Cumberland Farms is offering free coffee to nurses, doctors, healthcare workers, police, military and paramedics until further notice.
Little Caesars: The "Pie it Forward" program allows people to donate a pizza to a local hospital, police station or fire department.
Sweetgreens: Sweetgreens partnered with World Central Kitchen and Jose Andres to donate 100,000 free meals to hospitals and healthcare workers. They have surpassed their previous goal, and have increased it to 250,000 free meals.
We are all thankful for and inspired by healthcare workers across the globe who are working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. No amount of coffee or donuts is enough to show our gratitude during these trying times. If you are a nurse or a healthcare worker, be sure to take advantage of these discounts and thank you for all that you do.