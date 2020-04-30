These 5-Ingredient Flourless Cookies Are Taking Over the Internet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

And you probably have everything you need to make this easy, no-flour cookie recipe in your kitchen right now.

If you've tried to buy flour or yeast in the past few weeks, you're probably well aware of the fact that many Americans can't stop baking right now. Be it for the stress-relieving benefits or the soul-soothing results, there's probably never been a better time to preheat the oven and break out your stand mixer.

But what if you can't find all of the necessary ingredients? Say you're just getting started as a baker? Or perhaps you need a goodie that's gluten-free?

For all these reasons and the less-messy prep work, a super-easy 5-Ingredient Chocolate Chip recipe is taking over the internet. TikTok user @everydaychiffon is the mastermind behind this easy dessert recipe, which is similar to our classic 4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies, with a bonus of chocolate chips. Yes, please.

5 ingredient cookies Credit: GETTY / Cathy Scola

Just as the TikTok-trendy, omnipresent dalgona coffee spawned whipped strawberry milk and whipped matcha tea, variations abound on this chocolate cookie recipe. Chunky peanut butter and alternative nut butters (such as almond, cashew or sunflower seed) should work great, as do M&Ms or other flavors of dessert chips (we have butterscotch chips, mini dark chocolate chips and peanut butter chips in our sights for our future "tests"...you know, for the sake of science.) We're also planning to add a sprinkle of sea salt on top of the scooped cookies to accentuate their sweetness.

Here's @everydaychiffon's recipe if you want to give it a try, too.

5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Yield: 12 cookies

Ingredients

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup chocolate chips

Directions