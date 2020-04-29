You're just one pan and about 30 minutes away from a delicious dinner.

Trader Joe's Harissa Chicken Thighs Are the Star of Our New Favorite 5-Ingredient Sheet-Pan Meal

At this point of working your way through your quarantine supermarket purchases, you've probably had (more than) your fill of canned tuna, soup and meals made with frozen chicken breasts. Same.

So on our last Trader Joe's run, we were jazzed to spot a new soon-to-be dinner staple that makes a quick, easy and flavorful dinner a cinch: Harissa Flavored Chicken Thighs ($4.99 per pound).

The addition of harissa—a zesty North African chili paste made with tomato paste, olive oil, dried red pepper, garlic, plus a handful of other herbs and spices—takes all the sauce stress off your plate. And since this refrigerated meat case find is pre-marinated in that bold and trendy topping, you don't need any extra ingredients to dress up the protein.

By the way, if you're firmly on Team Chicken Breast, it's time to get wise to thighs. Here's why:

Chicken thighs are often more affordable than chicken breasts.

The dark meat in thighs leads to more tender results.

Thighs and breasts can often be used in recipes interchangeably.

Chicken thighs have only 15 more calories per 4-ounce serving than chicken breasts.

Each quarter-pound serving of Trader Joe's Harissa Flavored Chicken Thighs has 190 calories, 11 grams of fat, 19 grams of protein and 4 grams of carbs. And to make things even easier, Trader Joe's came up with a delicious and healthy recipe for these harissa chicken thighs to get dinner on the table in no time.

Just add a couple veggies to a sheet pan alongside the spicy chicken and roast (while you shake up a batch of Ina Garten's Cocktail-Hour-in-Crisis Cosmos), and dinner is done.

Here's the recipe from Trader Joe's website. It calls for just five ingredients (plus olive oil), and comes together in about 30 minutes. Talk about a weeknight win!

Sheet Pan Harissa Chicken Thighs From Trader Joe's

Ingredients:

1 package TJ's Harissa Flavored Chicken Thighs

2 TJ's Sweet Potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 TJ's Sweet Onion, sliced

1 can TJ's Organic Garbanzo Beans, drained

4 tablespoons TJ's Olive Oil

1 TJ's Lemon, sliced into rounds

Directions: