How to Make a Fabulous Care Package to Send to a Loved One for Under $25

These creative and inexpensive care package ideas will help you bring some joy to your loved ones during this unprecedented time.

If you’ve been social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, you might have gone longer than usual without seeing your partner, friends or family. This can be a total bummer—especially since there’s no clear end in sight. But an easy way to brighten a loved one’s day is to send them a care package. It doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive—in fact, these ideas all cost under $25 (before shipping). Time to grab your box and get creative!

Start with a card or letter.

These note cards printed with colorful moths ($3.99, Target) or these avocado-emblazoned ones that say “You Guac” are sure to make them smile ($4.99, Target). Since both options are blank on the inside, you can write whatever you want (funny inside jokes and heartfelt messages are always appreciated!).

Include a homemade (or store-bought) treat.

Add something special.