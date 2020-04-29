How to Make a Fabulous Care Package to Send to a Loved One for Under $25
These creative and inexpensive care package ideas will help you bring some joy to your loved ones during this unprecedented time.
If you’ve been social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, you might have gone longer than usual without seeing your partner, friends or family. This can be a total bummer—especially since there’s no clear end in sight. But an easy way to brighten a loved one’s day is to send them a care package. It doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive—in fact, these ideas all cost under $25 (before shipping). Time to grab your box and get creative!
Start with a card or letter.
These note cards printed with colorful moths ($3.99, Target) or these avocado-emblazoned ones that say “You Guac” are sure to make them smile ($4.99, Target). Since both options are blank on the inside, you can write whatever you want (funny inside jokes and heartfelt messages are always appreciated!).
Include a homemade (or store-bought) treat.
Receiving homemade treats always feel special. Whether you go with a chocolate chip cookies or a batch of granola, you really can’t go wrong (just make sure to follow these instructions for shipping treats!). Not into baking? Snag a few packs of sour worms ($1.99, Target) or some Reese’s peanut butter cups ($1.49 for 8 snack-size cups, Target) for a sweet treat.
Add something special.
Personal touches are what take a care package from good to great. You know your recipient’s personality, so add a “little happy” that is unique to them. Perhaps they’re a fashionista (think: fun hair accessories or a bright new shade of lipstick), or maybe they’re a homebody (think: fluffy socks or a face mask), or maybe they love to cook (think: good-quality sea salt or a pretty silicone spatula). Here are some ideas to get you started!
- Classic hoop earrings in gold, silver or rose gold ($18, Madewell)
- Funky socks! We love this star-studded pair for guys ($11.70, Saks) or this fun pair for women that says “Drop it like a sloth.” ($1.50, Target)
- This cat kitchen towel will brighten your favorite cat lady’s (or cat dude’s) space ($10, Sur La Table)
- This stainless steel cup from Corksicle will help them keep their cocktails icy cold for up to nine hours or coffee hot for up to three hours. (on sale for $19.99 at Williams Sonoma)
- A custom photo mug—bonus points if you use some goofy photos to make them smile! (on sale for $8.50, Shutterfly)
- A mini waffle and Belgian waffle mix will make their breakfasts at home way more special. And you can snag ‘em both for under $25 right now. ($11.96 for mini waffle maker and $12 for Belgian waffle mix, both from Sur La Table)
- A face- and smile-brightening shade of lipstick ($18, Fenty Beauty) or a five-pack of mini luxe face masks ($19, Sephora)
- This popcorn set will upgrade at-home movie nights—it has unique kernel varieties and five different sweet and salty seasonings for endless tasty combos. ($19.95, Sur La Table)