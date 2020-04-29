You don't need a bunch of fancy ingredients to make a great cocktail. These 3-ingredient sippers prove it.

3-Ingredient Cocktails for When You Want Something Fancy But Fast

A good cocktail is so satisfying. It's not too sweet or sour and has just the right amount of bite from the liquor. And while the bartender at your favorite restaurant may use 6 or so ingredients when making your favorite sipper, you don't need that many to make a tasty drink at home. These 3-ingredient cocktails (not including ice) are sure to impress for your next happy hour.

Boozy Piña Colada

boozy pina colada Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Dark rum + frozen pineapple + canned coconut milk

This boozy piña colada transports you to a tropical island with each and every sip. The frozen pineapple gives this juicy drink just the right amount of sweetness and the canned coconut provides creaminess and that signature coconut flavor we love in a piña colada. Mix in some dark rum and you have yourself a tropical 3-ingredient cocktail!

1 cup frozen pineapple chunks

1/4 cup coconut milk

1 1/2 oz. dark rum (like Myers's)

Place pineapple, coconut milk and rum in a blender and puree until smooth. Top with a little toasted coconut, if desired.

Classic Moscow Mule

moscow mule cocktail in copper mugs with lime wedges

Vodka + lime juice + ginger beer

This refreshing 3-ingredient cocktail features a combination of vodka, tangy lime and flavorful ginger beer and is traditionally served in a copper mug. Not to be confused with the Dark and Stormy cocktail, which is also a 3-ingredient drink made with dark rum, lime juice and ginger beer! Easy to make and oh so refreshing, this tasty drink is a winner.

1 1/2 oz. vodka

Juice of 1 lime

Ice

1 (12-oz.) can ginger beer

Combine vodka, lime juice and ice in a cocktail shaker or mason jar and shake. Transfer to a glass and top with ginger beer.

Berry Bubbly Vodka Soda

berry bubbly vodka soda Credit: Jaime Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Vodka + frozen berries + seltzer water

This bright and bubbly sipper combines berries with vodka and seltzer to make a colorful 3-ingredient cocktail you can enjoy year-round, thanks to frozen berries. Amp up the flavor even more by using a flavored seltzer rather than plain!

1 1/2 oz. vodka

1/2 cup frozen berries, defrosted

Ice

1 (12-oz.) can seltzer water

Combine vodka, berries and ice in a cocktail shaker or mason jar and shake. Transfer to a glass and top with seltzer.

Classic White Russian

white russian Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Vodka + Kahlúa + cream or whole milk

This creamy, coffee-spiked cocktail is a classic 3-ingredient drink that you really can't go wrong with. If you don't have heavy cream, milk (or a dairy alternative) will work! Mix it up for your next virtual happy hour with friends or enjoy it at your next brunch in place of a mimosa.

1 oz. vodka

1/2 oz. Kahlúa

1/2 cup heavy cream or milk

Ice

Combine vodka, Kahlúa and cream (or milk) together with ice in a glass. Top with grated coffee beans, if desired.

Honeybee G & Tea

gin honey and tea Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Honey + Earl Grey tea + gin

This easy yet sophisticated drink combines tea, honey and gin for an herbaceous cocktail that gin lovers will, well, love. Here we use Earl Grey tea which add an extra floral kick to this tasty cocktail, but really any type of tea would work nicely here. If you have a lemon, you could garnish with lemon peel although it's not needed.

8 oz. warm water

1 tsp. honey

1 Earl Grey tea bag

1 oz. gin

Ice

Dissolve honey in the warm water, add tea bag and steep for up to 5 minutes. Remove tea bag and allow to cool before refrigerating. To make cocktail, combine tea mixture with gin and ice in a cocktail shaker or mason jar and shake. Transfer to a glass and garnish with a lemon peel, if desired.

Limey Tajín Chelada

limey tajin chelada Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Beer + lime + Tajín

A refreshing way to enjoy a beer, this cocktail (sometime referred to as a "chelada") takes a mild lager (like Corona), mixes in a hefty dose of lime juice and is served in a glass with a salted rim. To spice things up a bit we dip the rim of the glass in Tajín (a chile-lime seasoning) to give each sip a tangy bite, and add a little ice to the glass to keep things extra chilled.

1 lime

Tajín or chile-lime seasoning mix

1 (12-oz.) lager beer, like Corona

Ice