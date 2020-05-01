Trader Joe's Just Released Dill Pickle Hummus and We're Freaking Out

Trader Joe's is known for their legendary and one-of-a-kind snacks. From heirloom popcorn to Everything but the Bagel nuts, TJ's always makes sure we never get the afternoon hangries. And now they just released a new snack that we can't wait to try: dill pickle hummus.

Trader Joe's Instagram fan account @TraderJoesList just posted pics of the new, pickle-flavored flavored hummus to hit store shelves—not only does it look amazing, but it's actually pretty healthy! Each 2-tablespoon serving has just 50 calories, 3 grams of fat (no saturated fat), 5 grams of carbs, 170 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of fiber and 2 grams of protein. Plus, there's no added sugar. That's pretty comparable to many hummus flavors, so it's nice to know the dill pickle just adds some pop to the chickpea dip (and not a ton of sodium or sugar).