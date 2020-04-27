5 Easy Ideas to Turn Ramen Noodles from College Dorm Food to Healthy, Adult Dinners

Whether it's the nostalgia or undeniable convenience, most of us would agree that a package of ramen noodles is one of our favorite quick comfort foods. They can be totally satisfying on their own but have you considered upgrading your ramen noodles? Read on for our favorite hacks to help you cut the sodium and transform that bowl of noodles into a healthy and satisfying meal. We've also included five simple recipe ideas to get you started.

A Word on Sodium...

Traditional packaged ramen is high in sodium—about 800 mg per serving—with nearly all of the sodium coming from the flavor packet. If you're attempting to cut back on salt, try using half of the packet and add flavor with other ingredients, like spices or fresh herbs. Check out our flavor boosting suggestions below for more ideas! You can also look for varieties made with less sodium. We're fans of Thai Kitchen packaged instant noodle soups, which come in more reasonably at about 550 mg sodium per serving.

To keep the salt in check, some recipes serve 2, while others serve 1! You'll see the serving sizes listed below each recipe image.

How to Turn a Package of Ramen into a Complete Meal

Bulk it up with vegetables

You may have guessed this would be the first thing we'd suggest! In addition to their healthy perks like vitamins and antioxidants, vegetables bump up the volume in your bowl. Quick sautéed carrots, celery and onion become the flavorful base in our Ramen e Fagioli, but don't shy away from frozen vegetables, which cook quickly in simmering broth. Or stir in a handful of fresh baby spinach at the very end (it wilts in 30 seconds).

Add a source of protein

A package of ramen doesn't contain much protein, so adding some of your own will help turn your bowl into a satisfying meal. Keep things simple—think canned beans, frozen edamame or cooked shrimp. Leftover cooked chicken or cubed tofu works great, too. And don't forget about eggs, one of our favorite convenient proteins. We use them in both the Egg Drop Ramen Soup and Sesame Ramen with Broccoli.

Boost flavor and freshness

You likely have a number of flavor-boosting ingredients in your pantry and spice cabinet. If you're trying to reduce the sodium, swap out some of the seasoning packet for dried herbs and spices. Garlic powder, curry powder, dried ginger and red pepper flakes all work well. Add fresh herbs like cilantro, scallions and parsley just before serving for a pop of freshness. Toss cooked and drained noodles with toasted sesame oil or add canned coconut milk to the broth for added richness (like we do in Coconut Curry Ramen with Shrimp).

5 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Ramen

Take that quick bowl of instant noodles to the next level with these five extra-easy and fast recipes ideas. Refer to package label for water amounts and cook times.

Pasta e Fagioli

Serves: 2

Quick sautéed vegetables, canned tomatoes, dried oregano and canned beans transform ramen noodles into this classic Italian favorite in minutes.

Saute vegetables like chopped onion, carrot and celery in olive oil, then add water and part of the seasoning packet. Add in canned tomatoes and dried Italian-style herbs like oregano to flavor the broth. Stir in noodles (broken into bite-size pieces) and cook until tender. Lastly, stir in rinsed canned white beans and top with chopped parsley.

Sesame Ramen with Broccoli & Soft-Boiled Egg

Serves: 1

Jazz up basic ramen noodles with toasted sesame oil, cooked broccoli and a jammy soft-boiled egg. (Here's how to soft boil an egg)

Bring a medium pot of water to boil. Add frozen broccoli and noodles and cook until noodles are tender. Drain broccoli and noodles and toss with toasted sesame oil and part of the seasoning packet. Top with a soft-cooked egg and toasted sesame seeds.

Egg Drop Ramen Soup with Spinach & Scallions

Serves: 1

Whisking a beaten egg into simmering broth is a quick and easy way to add creaminess and protein to ramen noodle soup. Add freshness with a handful of baby spinach at the end.

Bring water to boil and add part of the seasoning packet. Add noodles and cook until tender. In a small dish, beat an egg. Slowly pour it into the simmering soup while stirring gently. Stir in a cup of baby spinach until it just wilts, about 30 seconds. Serve topped with sliced green onions.

Coconut Curry Ramen with Shrimp

Serves: 2

A splash of coconut milk and some curry powder elevate ordinary ramen soup into a memorable bowl of noodles. Add protein with cooked shrimp or cubed tofu and a pop of freshness with cilantro and lime juice.

Bring water and some canned light coconut milk (about ⅓ cup for 2 cups water) to a boil. Whisk in a spoonful of peanut butter, curry powder and part of the seasoning packet. Add noodles and frozen peas and carrots and cook until tender and heated through. Stir in cooked shrimp and heat through. Serve topped with cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice.

Spicy Garlic Ramen with Edamame & Red Peppers

Serves: 1

Spice up a package of instant noodles with fresh garlic and red pepper flakes for heat, plus edamame for added protein.