The Best Citrus Juicer for When Life Hands You Lemons

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where assistant nutrition editor and registered dietitian, Jessica Ball, keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

Spring has sprung all over the country and temperatures are warming up. Though many of us are spending more time at home and dealing with a lot of uncertainty, cooking has become a source of comfort for many. And what would spring cooking be without bright and flavorful lemons? I, personally, am a lemon lover. The burst of acidity adds life to soups, stir fries and desserts alike. Get more out of each citrus fruit you enjoy with the Joie Squeeze & Pour Citrus Juicer available on BedBathAndBeyond.com. Oh, and did I mention it is only $6?

Joie Squeeze & Pour Citrus Juicer (Buy It: BedBathAndBeyond.com; from $5.99)

I have used (and been less than impressed) several different citrus juicers of all shapes and sizes. Anything with a handle that you squeeze would inevitably break (did I mention I have 4 roommates?). Some would spray more lemon juice towards my face than the actual dish I was cooking. Needless to say, I had nearly completely reverted to using my hands to squeeze lemons and limes and manually tried to remove any seeds or large pieces of pulp.

Then, I found this reliable, compact Joie product. It is effective in getting more juice from every lemon, lime or orange that I buy. This helps me get more out of my food and save money, rather than spending on prepared lemon juice (that usually has more than just lemon in it). The built-in strainer also ensures that there are no seeds or pulp in your juice. This helps it combine more evenly into your food, without the unexpected bite of bitter lemon seed.