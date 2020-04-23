Step Aside, Whipped Coffee—Whipped Strawberry Milk Has Arrived to Make Our Childhood Fantasies Come True

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Our love runs deep for whipped coffee (aka dalgona coffee, the drink du jour across the internet this spring). EatingWell fans seem to agree: Our Whipped Coffee Mochaccino and our Vegan Whipped Coffee are among the most popular recipes on our site this month.

Inspired by a South Korean coffee shop creation involving just instant coffee, sugar, water and milk, it's all about the whipping technique that results in a magical cloud-like, caffeinated milk topping that nearly everyone in America is now buzzing about.

But just like cauliflower rice spawned cauliflower pizza crusts, cauliflower gnocchi and cauliflower sandwich buns, it was only a matter of time before variations on the theme hopped on the whipped drink scene.

Instagram recipe creator @sweetportfolio whipped up a tasty-looking strawberry-flavored summer version. We love the looks of this pretty in pink drink, but aren't so keen on the artificial additives and sugar, with Nesquik powder and heavy cream in the mix. (Each serving of the topping alone has about 125 calories, 11 grams of added sugar and 11 grams of fat.)

Enter this beauty from TikTok recipe developer @vegan.inspo, who found a fully vegan and more natural option. All you need? Your favorite plant-based milk (Ava says she uses refrigerated canned coconut milk for a thicker consistency), sugar to taste and freeze-dried strawberries ground into a powder. (A coffee grinder, like this Bodum Bistro Electric Coffee Grinder; $19.99, target.com, would do the job beautifully.)