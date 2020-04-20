8 Easy Meals You Can Make From Your Trader Joe's Haul

Each of these pantry recipes has six ingredients or less!

If you're anything like us during quarantine, you're probably craving a way to freshen up your at-home meal routine. (Admittedly, we've been ordering takeout from local restaurants on those days we just can't cook—or wash—another dish.)

But after cooking our way through our favorite easy pantry dinners, we recently scored some inspiration on Instagram to mix things up even more. As a virtual cooking club of sorts, Trader Joe's launched a #StayHomeWithTJs recipe swap on Instagram.

Fans of the grocer post their semi-homemade recipes using Trader Joe's items and pantry staples. We have these delicious, low-fuss dishes on our list after making our next grocery store run (which we'll make while proudly rocking a face mask).

Margherita Pizza

Number of ingredients: 4

Swapping cauliflower for carbs is one of our go-to sneaky vitamin-boosting strategies, and when we're feeling extra motivated and have the ingredients handy, we love to whip up our own homemade cauliflower pizza crust. A freezer fave and close runner-up for the nights we want to order in? TJ's Cauliflower Pizza Crust, that at about $3.99 each, are far more affordable than delivery. Follow @daliciousdish's lead and top the gluten-free crust with a handful of sauteed spinach, cheese and tomato slices.

Asparagus and Pesto Gnocchi

Number of ingredients: 5

Speaking of cauli-power, we know what we're serving the next time we're craving spring flavors and Italian cuisine. Dig out that bag of frozen cauliflower gnocchi a la @dirtpour and boil, bake or air fry to little puffs. Toss with your favorite jarred pesto and roasted asparagus for a hands-off spring dinner. For a protein boost, toss in a scoop of cannellini beans or some shredded leftover chicken.

Vegan Teriyaki Bowl

Number of ingredients: 6

Vegetarians, vegans and Meatless Monday-ers alike will adore @plantbasedlola's Asian-inspired power bowl. Start with brown, white or cauliflower rice, layer on whatever veggie you have handy, then pack on some protein with Trader Joe's Island Soyaki-glazed plant-based chicken strips. And since pretty much everything is better with it, garnish with Everything but the Bagel Seasoning.

Marinated Mozzarella and Sausage Pasta

Number of ingredients: 5

A little hint of herby goodness goes a long way to transform a pantry supper. @traderjoescravings snagged a container of Trader Joe's Marinated Fresh Mozzarella during her last stock-up shop, and put it to good use in a restaurant-quality dinner. To try it at home, combine the marinated bocconcini, penne, cooked sweet Italian sausage, marinara sauce and chopped spinach (frozen could totally stand in here!).

Caprese Salad

Number of ingredients: 4

Keep those mini mozz pieces handy and toss together a super-simple salad. @emilylindseyberthold has us craving this light and lovely mix of halved cherry tomatoes, mini cucumber coins, sliced mozzarella and balsamic glaze.

Pomegranate-Avocado Toast

Number of ingredients: 3

For snack time, breakfast or lunch, we're pumped to try @lindsetarianliving's perked-up avocado toast. Atop toasted bread (she uses TJ's sourdough loaf, but any bread you have in your freezer will work wonderfully), slather on some smashed avocado and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

Plant-Based Burger and Fries

Number of ingredients: 5

Plant-based burgers showed the most supermarket sales growth year over year as people were stocking up pre-quarantine. Yes, even more than canned tuna and beans! So it's time to break out the protein patties and dress them up for dinner. @seasoned_withlove suggests stuffing your skillet-cooked burger in the middle of a sandwich with cheese and any toppings you like. Serve with a side of Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries, if you like. (We do.)

Bomba Bean Bowl

Number of ingredients: 5