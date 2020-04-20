Trader Joe's Jicama Wraps Are the Easiest (and Tastiest) Low-Carb Lunch Swap

Trader Joe's has just released jicama wraps, and we're super excited. If you've never had jicama, it's a starchy root vegetable similar to a potato or turnip with the crunch of a water chestnut or apple. This tuberous veggie isn't just delicious—it also has some pretty impressive health benefits!

TJ's has essentially done all the heavy lifting for you and thinly sliced jicama, turning it into wraps that would be perfect for tacos, sandwiches, quesadillas and more. For each two-wrap serving, there are just 15 calories, 3 grams of carbs, 2 g of fiber and less than 1 g of sugar. The best part? The only ingredient is jicama, so you get an extra serving of produce (and a little fiber boost) whenever you use these wraps!