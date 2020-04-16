Trader Joe's Is Selling "Everything but the Bagel" Nuts and We Need a Package ASAP

So when Trader Joe's—the OG purveyor of Everything but the Bagel seasoning—came out with EBTB-flavored nuts, we knew we had to snag a bag ASAP. These cashews and almonds are coated in a blend of sesame seeds, garlic, salt, onion powder and poppy seeds to mimic your favorite deli bagel in a crunchy snack form.

Not to mention, these mixed nuts are much healthier than your standard bagel (and taste just as good). Almonds and cashews, in particular, are packed full of vitamin E, magnesium, zinc and good-for-your-gut fiber. Nuts can also boost your heart health, reduce your risk of diabetes, fight inflammation and even help you lose weight. Pretty impressive for a snack this delicious, right?

Each 8-ounce bag is just $3.99, so we have a feeling they'll sell out quickly. If that's the case at your local TJ's, whip up some homemade EBTB seasoning and make these bad boys at home. EatingWell's senior digital food editor Megan Steintrager recommends toasting the nuts in a skillet over medium heat in a little olive oil or butter before sprinkling on the seasoning and tossing to coat. You could also toss them with melted butter or oil and toast them on a sheet pan in the oven.