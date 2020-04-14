4 Ways to Find Meat If Your Grocery Store Is Running Low

Your grocery store may be low on products, but there are still plenty of ways to get meat.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many grocery stores are facing unprecedented demand. While most experts say there is currently little risk of food shortages, it can be difficult to find what you're looking for when you go to the store. One food group that has been hard to locate: meat.

Many people are buying meat in bulk in an effort to cut back on trips to the store. But, if you haven't stocked up and are still looking for protein, there are other ways to source your meat. Here's how you can find meat, including beef, poultry and more.

Meat cooler at a grocery store Credit: Getty / Hispanolistic

4 Ways to Find Meat

Farmers' Markets

While in-person shopping at farmers' markets has changed to follow social distancing guidelines, many markets are adapting by switching to a drive-thru format. You can place online orders with your favorite meat vendors and, on your usual farmers' market day, drive to pick it up. This is a great way to support local businesses and receive fresh products. Check your local farmers' market website to see if they are participating.

Subscription Services

Subscription services are the easiest way to get proteins like beef and chicken delivered straight to your door. You don't have to worry about a trip to the store and can easily customize your box depending on your tastes. Here are a few services that ship nationally (Hawaii and Alaska not included):

Rastelli's: Choose from beef, pork, chicken and seafood (individual boxes start at $29)

Moink: Choose from beef, pork, chicken and salmon (boxes start at $129)

Butcher Box: Choose from beef, pork and chicken (boxes start at $129 per month)

Local Restaurants

As restaurants adapt to takeout or delivery-only options, many places have turned into grocery stores. Instead of preparing the meal for you, restaurants are selling the inventory they normally receive (some might even throw in a roll of toilet paper). Check restaurant websites to see what they're offering.

Community Supported Agriculture (CSAs)