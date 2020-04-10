Healthy Choice Frozen Chicken Bowls Recalled for Potentially Containing "Small Rocks"

Many of us are still social distancing and staying home due to COVID-19, but cooking every meal can be exhausting so many of us have turned to frozen meals for a little extra help. But if you've recently bought Healthy Choice Power Bowls from the frozen section, you shouldn't consume them and may want to throw them away immediately.

Conagra Brands is recalling Healthy Choice Power Bowls due to the product potentially containing "extraneous material, specifically small rocks," according to a media release from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The initial recall was made on April 20, 2020 and was updated from 130,000 pounds of product to over 270,000 pounds. The products were shipped to retailers all over the U.S. and Canada, and the foreign material was discovered after the company received consumer complaints.

Photo of a Healthy Choice Power Bowl frozen meal Credit: Healthy Choice

The recalled products were produced on January 23, 2020. Here's what to look for:

9.5-oz. cartons containing "Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro" with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing "Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre" with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

The following additional products have been added to the initial products recalled:

9.5-oz cartons containing "Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro" with lot code 5006006620 and best by date of DEC 01 2020. The product bears establishment number "P-115" on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing "Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble" with UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number "P9" on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing "Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble" with UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number "P9" on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing "Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble" with UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number "EST P9" on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing "Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Unwrapped Burrito Scramble" with UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number "EST P9" on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.