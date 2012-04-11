Learn how to cook fresh artichokes with this easy guide, from steaming to grilling. Plus, find out when artichokes are in season.

Cooking artichokes may seem intimidating, but don't let that get in the way of experiencing the grassy, sweet taste. With this step-by-step guide, you can learn how to cook artichokes like a pro. Plus, get delicious recipe ideas, from stuffed artichokes to grilled artichokes, and learn when artichokes are in season.

How to Cook Artichokes

How to Steam Artichokes

1. Place artichokes stem-end-up in a steamer basket over 2 inches of water in a large, deep pot.

Artichoke-in-steamer

2. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Cover and steam until the stem and base are tender when pierced with a sharp knife, 25 to 30 minutes for medium artichokes, 40 to 45 minutes for jumbo-size artichokes.

How to Grill Artichokes

1. Fill a large pot three-quarters full with water; add the juice of 1 lemon.

2. Place artichokes stem-end-up in the water. Cover, bring to a boil and cook until the stem and base are almost tender when pierced with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes for medium artichokes, 12 to 15 minutes for jumbo-size artichokes. Remove from the water and let cool while you preheat a grill to medium.

Artichokes-cut-in-half

3. Cut the artichokes in half lengthwise; scoop out the choke and first few inner leaves. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Artichokes-on-the-grill

4. Grill until tender and lightly charred, about 5 minutes per side.

Artichokes-grilled

How to Microwave Artichokes

1. Place artichokes stem-end-up in a large glass bowl or deep glass dish; add 1/2 cup water (or white wine) and a squeeze of lemon.

2. Tightly cover with plastic wrap (or a glass lid). Microwave on High until the stem and base are almost tender when pierced with a fork, 6 to 10 minutes. (Cooking time will vary depending on the size of the artichokes and/or the microwave's power.) Remove from the microwave and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes to finish cooking.

When Are Artichokes in Season?

Artichokes have two seasons, spring and fall. The spring season begins in March and peaks in May before waning in the summer. Artichokes then peak again in the fall for a second but less prolific season. When you can't find fresh artichokes, alternatives like canned or frozen artichoke hearts are available at grocery stores.

How to Eat Artichokes

Here are some delicious recipes for eating artichokes. For more ideas, check out our healthy artichoke recipes.

Sun-Dried Tomato & Feta Stuffed Artichokes

How to make stuffed artichokes

One of the easiest, and most delicious, ways to enjoy an artichoke is to stuff it. Artichokes are pretty neutral-tasting, so they take well to bold flavors. In our recipe for Sun-Dried Tomato & Feta Stuffed Artichokes, you stuff whole artichokes with whole-wheat breadcrumbs, feta, sun-dried tomatoes and garlic and braise them in broth flavored with more garlic and lemon juice.

Grilled Artichokes

3755895.jpg

Get the recipe: Grilled Artichokes

If you can find baby artichokes at the market, grill them! These tender, first-of-the-season artichokes will pick up a lovely smoky flavor from the grill. After prepping the artichokes and boiling them in lemon-water, you slice them in half lengthwise and grill them.

Artichoke-Scrambled Eggs Benedict

Artichoke-Scrambled Eggs Benedict

Get the recipe: Artichoke-Scrambled Eggs Benedict