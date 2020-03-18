Ina Garten's Quarantine Meals Are Giving Us Serious Comfort Food Inspo

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Some of us have a little more free time on our hands than we're used to, and most of us are spending a lot more time at home. Ina Garten is making the best of this strange time by cooking up some simple, comforting meals for herself and her husband, Jeffrey, as they self-quarantine.

Ina Garten / Barefoot Contessa in a kitchen counter with prepared food and holding a spoon Credit: NBC / Getting Images

The Barefoot Contessa is taking to Instagram to showcase her cozy meals that can be made mostly with pantry staples you probably already have in your kitchen. Several of these recipes are from her latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, which is set to debut on October 27 and available now for preorder. However, one of her latest posts of an old standby recipe has us inspired to serve breakfast for dinner this week.

These overnight Belgian waffles with sliced bananas are giving us some serious breakfast for dinner inspo. You can find her recipe online and in Make It Ahead: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook (available on Amazon for $20.50). We also have plenty of delicious and comforting waffle recipes that come together quickly with whatever you have in your kitchen right now.

Our EatingWell Waffles have been a reader-favorite for nearly two decades and are made with simple ingredients you've likely stocked up on in recent weeks. Don't have any buttermilk? You can make your own using whatever type of milk you have on hand and some vinegar or lemon juice (full instructions are listed in the recipe).

We also have your dietary restrictions covered. Our Gluten-Free Pumpkin Waffles and Cheesy Chaffle Sandwiches with Avocado & Bacon are delicious for breakfast or dinner. Our Multi-Grain Waffles can easily be made dairy-free by using your favorite milk alternative.