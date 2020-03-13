These 5 Hand Creams Will Save Your Dry Hands

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Washing and sanitizing your hands can leave them dry. These products will get your skin in tip-top shape.

The new coronavirus has officially been declared a worldwide pandemic and people are being cautious for good reason. Hand sanitizer is flying off store shelves and people are washing their hands more frequently—which is great (and necessary for reducing your risk of coronavirus and other illnesses), but all that alcohol and astringent soap can be super-drying on your skin.

While you shouldn't stop washing your hands (Seriously, don't stop. In fact, make sure you're washing them correctly), there are a few products that can help save your parched hands. Here are our five favorite hand creams for dry skin.

L'Occitane Hand Cream

This hand cream is a cult-favorite for good reason. It's a little pricey at $29 a tube, but luxe shea butter, plus almond extract and coconut oil make this rich hand cream worth every penny ($29 on Amazon). They also make a delightful lavender scent, which one of our editors swears by for dry skin ($24, Amazon).

Savannah Bee Honey-Almond Beeswax Hand Cream

This luxe hand cream has four moisturizing ingredients, straight from the beehive: beeswax, royal jelly, propolis (a waxy mixture made by bees that's thought to have skin-soothing properties) and honey. It also has pecan and peach oils; vitamins A, E and B; and blueberry extract to protect skin from cell damage. This one's an all-around winner; you can snag it on Savannah Bee Company's website for $15.

Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream

This drugstore favorite packs ceramide to lock in moisture and is a great pick for sensitive skin since it's free of fragrances, dyes and parabens. Not to mention, it's a total bargain at $5 for a 2.7-ounce tube.

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

This rich hand salve has shea butter and avocado and sesame oils to soothe dry, rough or chapped hands. It has nearly 150 5-star reviews on Sephora and one reviewer said, "One of the only hand creams that works for my constantly dry hands. It's a lil' more expensive than the average hand cream, but my hands have never been softer." Snag a 5-ounce tube on Sephora for $23. It also comes in a miniature, 2.5-ounce size for $16.

O'Keeffe's Working Hands