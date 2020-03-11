16 Healthy Non-Perishable Foods From Trader Joe's That Are Under $3

What these foods lack in price, they make up for in nutrition and versatility.

In case you missed it, non-perishable foods are really having a moment right now. Chances are you've seen viral images of nearly-empty grocery store shelves as our nation prepares for more COVID-19 outbreaks across the country. Thankfully, our local Trader Joe's is all stocked up on everything we need to weather a potential coronavirus outbreak in our community.

We scoured the shelves to find healthy non-perishables under $3 that deserve a spot on your coronavirus prep list—just in case you get stuck at home for weeks at a time. These foods are comforting and nourishing to help support your family during this time of uncertainty.

Organic Old Fashioned Oats

Oatmeal is our dietitan's favorite breakfast, as it's full of fiber, iron, protein and energizing carbs to power you through the day. Oats are also extremely versatile and work well with all kinds of flavor combinations. Try our more traditional Old-Fashioned Oatmeal recipe or go wild with our savory Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats. You'll find an 18-ounce canister for just $2.69 at Trader Joe's.

Organic Canned Coconut Milk

Canned coconut milk is the base of so many of our favorite soups, curries and other cozy recipes. Trader Joe's sells light and regular canned coconut milk for just $1.69 per can.

10-Minute Farro

This quick-cooking farro is a great choice for streamlining meal prep or getting dinner on the table in 20 minutes. We love using farro in grain salads. Fiber-rich whole grains are essential for keeping up our energy and immunity this time of year, so be sure to check out all the wonderful options Trader Joe's has to offer. This product is sold in 8.8-ounce bags for just $1.79.

Wild Skipjack Tuna

This sustainable seafood option is a new item at Trader Joe's—and it's already becoming a favorite in our homes. This ready-to-eat tuna costs just $1.99 for a packet and offers lots of protein and omega-3 fats. Try it in our Quick Tuna Burgers for an easy weeknight meal.

Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning

We would be remiss if we left this wildly popular item off our list. Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning livens up a boring piece of toast, bland salmon and so much more. (Check out 50 Ideas for Using Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Seasoning for recipe inspo). This magical bottle costs just $1.99.

Various Trader Joe's non-perishable foods Credit: Lauren Wicks

Miso Ginger Broth

This broth has a cult-like following from loyal TJ's fans, and you'll know why as soon as you try it. It has a pleasant umami flavor that makes your recipes taste like you've been working in the kitchen all day. Plus, miso and ginger are both important ingredients for keeping your gut and immune health strong. You'll find a 32-ounce container for $1.99. Try it in our Homemade Chicken Ramen Noodle Bowls for even more flavor.

Organic Chickpeas

You'll be hard-pressed to find organic legumes any cheaper than the ones at Trader Joe's. For just 99 cents, you can get yourself a can of protein- and fiber-packed chickpeas for making homemade hummus, stews and grain bowls. It's also a sneaky base for delicious cookie dough balls.

Organic Tomato-Basil Marinara

Trader Joe's has some pretty popular sauces, and its marinaras are always a fan favorite. This Organic Tomato-Basil Marinara tastes freshly made and is lower in sodium than other options on the shelves. Use it to make our Skillet Ravioli Lasagna for a healthy dinner the whole family will love. You can find a 16-ounce jar for $2.49.

Organic Whole-Wheat Spaghetti

If you're buying a jar of tomato sauce, you might as well buy some spaghetti to go with it. Who doesn't love a big bowl of pasta for dinner? Plus, these noodles are made with whole wheat, which gives you a hefty fiber, protein and iron boost. Trader Joe's sells 16-ounce bags of its Organic Whole-Wheat Spaghetti for $1.49.

Plant-Based Milk Alternatives

Whether your family eats a plant-based diet or not, it's never a bad idea to keep a few shelf-stable milk alternatives on hand. From almond to oat to cashew, Trader Joe's has nearly a dozen different options to fit your dietary preferences. Try almond milk in our immune-boosting Turmeric Latte or Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie. Trader Joe's sells an unsweetened version for $1.69 per 32-ounce container.

Organic Low-Sodium Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Trader Joe's has some tasty heat-and-eat soup options, but many of them are crazy high in sodium. This one has only 140mg per serving and is absolutely delicious. We love keeping cartons of this soup on hand for rainy nights that call for Spanakopita Grilled Cheeses and tomato soup. Yum! This product costs $2.99 for a 32-ounce container.

Organic Tea

TJ's has a pretty unique tea selection for such a small store, with everything from standard green tea to Morroccan Mint. We are big fans of Trader Joe's Organic Ginger-Turmeric Tea to warm us from the inside out. Plus, a box of 20 tea bags costs just $2.49.

Broths and Stocks

While we love Trader Joe's specialty broths, their Organic Chicken Stock is made with free-range chickens and helps get our Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken from pot to table in no time. A 32-ounce container costs just $2.29, and for 70 cents more you can try out Trader Joe's Chicken Bone Broth.

Organic Extra-Virgin Spanish Olive Oil Spray

This cooking spray saves time, money and calories—what more could you ask for? We love using it for roasting veggies and lining baking dishes. You get the taste of authentic extra-virgin olive oil at the low price of $2.99 for a 5-ounce spray bottle.

Ripe and Pitted Green Olives