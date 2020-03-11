Pescatarian Diet Plan

Healthy plant-based ingredients combine with tasty fish and seafood to create this weeklong pescatarian diet meal plan.

Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Updated October 29, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

Enjoy a full week of healthy pescatarian diet recipes in this nutritious meal plan. A pescatarian diet is perfect for people who may want to cut back on their meat intake but aren't quite ready to take the plunge into only eating plant-based foods. We include plenty of seafood, eggs, dairy and vegetarian meals while avoiding meat and poultry. Plus, eating more omega-3 rich seafood and plant-based meals offers a ton of health benefits, so increasing your intake is always a good idea. If you're worried about overfishing and the sustainability of eating fish, check out our Clean Eating Buyer's Guide to Seafood for more information.

Related: 500-Calorie Recipes for Fish

What Is a Pescatarian Diet?

A pescatarian diet is basically a vegetarian diet that also includes fish. Most people who are pescatarian also eat eggs and dairy, so we included both in this plan. People following a pescatarian diet do not eat any meat or poultry.

Pescatarian Diet Benefits

If you're wondering "Is the pescatarian diet healthy?" the answer is a resounding yes! People who eat more plant-based meals tend to eat more fiber because of the focus on fruits, vegetables, beans and lentils. Fiber has a ton of health benefits, like promoting a healthy gut and reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes, and it helps maintain a healthy weight. Plus, the pescatarian diet includes fish, which means you can still get plenty of vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids—both nutrients that can be difficult to get enough of in a vegan diet.

Pescatarian Diet for Weight Loss

Cutting back on meat can have some serious weight-loss benefits—research shows that people who adopt a more vegetarian way of eating tend to eat about 300 calories less daily than their meat-eating counterparts. Plus, all the fiber in plant-based eating helps keep us full, which means we don't feel as hungry in between meals. To promote a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds a week, we set this plan at 1,200 calories a day and included modifications to bump up the calories to 1,500 or 2,000 calories a day, depending on your needs.

Pescatarian Diet Foods List

On the pescatarian diet, these are the foods that are allowed:

  • Fish
  • Legumes (beans and lentils)
  • Vegetables
  • Tofu and other soy products
  • Seitan
  • Fruits
  • Grains (especially whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, whole-wheat bread and oatmeal)
  • Eggs
  • Yogurt, milk and other dairy products
  • Nuts and seeds
  • Tempeh

Related: Health Benefits of the Flexitarian Diet and How to Get Started

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

  1. Bake a batch of Maple Granola to have throughout the week. Store in an air-tight container to keep fresh. (To Buy: amazon.com, $12)
  2. Make the Green Goddess Quinoa Bowls with Arugula & Shrimp to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Store in an air-tight container to keep fresh during the week. (To Buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5)
  3. Cook a batch of Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets to have throughout the week. Store in an air-tight container to keep fresh for the week. (To Buy: amazon.com, $15)
  4. Mix up Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette to have throughout the week. Store in a leak-proof container for the week. (To Buy: amazon.com, $7)

Day 1

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (97 calories)

  • 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup blackberries

Lunch (366 calories)

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Dinner (395 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,213 calories, 63 g protein, 119 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,273 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt and 20 unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all additions for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 large pear to lunch.

Day 2

Breakfast (278 calories)

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Lunch (365 calories)

P.M. Snack (37 calories)

  • 1 medium bell pepper, sliced

Dinner (468 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 57 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 50 g fat, 937 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the addition for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 2 bell peppers and add 1/3 cup hummus to P.M. snack, and increase to 1 whole avocado at dinner.

Watch: How to Make Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Day 3

Credit: Alison Miksch Photography / Kindsey Lower Prop Styling / Rishon Hanners Food Styling

Breakfast (247 calories)

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Lunch (365 calories)

P.M. Snack (116 calories)

  • 1 large apple

Dinner (421 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 53 g protein, 158 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,506 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 22 walnut halves to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the addition for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 4

Breakfast (278 calories)

A.M. Snack (77 calories)

  • 1 small apple

Lunch (365 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Dinner (429 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 57 g protein, 168 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 43 g fat, 992 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 medium peach to breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all additions for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 15 walnut halves to P.M. snack and add 1 whole avocado (sliced) to dinner.

Day 5

Alison Miksch Photography / Kindsey Lower Prop Styling / Rishon Hanners Food Styling

Breakfast (247 calories)

A.M. Snack (66 calories)

  • 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (365 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 medium orange

Dinner (478 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 59 g protein, 144 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,182 mg sodium

Meal-prep note: Refrigerate 2 servings of the Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole to have for lunches on Day 6 and Day 7.

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the addition for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 serving Maple Granola to A.M. snack.

Day 6

Breakfast (255 calories)

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

  • 1 medium pear

Lunch (357 calories)

P.M. Snack (78 calories)

  • 1 large hard-boiled egg
  • Pinch of salt & pepper

Dinner (406 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,198 calories, 56 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,406 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 medium orange to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all additions for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 18 unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (247 calories)

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

  • 1 large pear

Lunch (357 calories)

P.M. Snack (16 calories)

  • 1 cup sliced cucumber
  • Pinch of salt & pepper

Dinner (466 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 52 g protein, 148 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,567 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat bread with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1/4 cup hummus to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all additions for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 22 unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1 whole avocado (sliced) to dinner.

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com