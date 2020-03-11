Pescatarian Diet Plan

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Healthy plant-based ingredients combine with tasty fish and seafood to create this weeklong pescatarian diet meal plan.

Enjoy a full week of healthy pescatarian diet recipes in this nutritious meal plan. A pescatarian diet is perfect for people who may want to cut back on their meat intake but aren't quite ready to take the plunge into only eating plant-based foods. We include plenty of seafood, eggs, dairy and vegetarian meals while avoiding meat and poultry. Plus, eating more omega-3 rich seafood and plant-based meals offers a ton of health benefits, so increasing your intake is always a good idea. If you're worried about overfishing and the sustainability of eating fish, check out our Clean Eating Buyer's Guide to Seafood for more information.

What Is a Pescatarian Diet?

A pescatarian diet is basically a vegetarian diet that also includes fish. Most people who are pescatarian also eat eggs and dairy, so we included both in this plan. People following a pescatarian diet do not eat any meat or poultry.

Pescatarian Diet Benefits

If you're wondering "Is the pescatarian diet healthy?" the answer is a resounding yes! People who eat more plant-based meals tend to eat more fiber because of the focus on fruits, vegetables, beans and lentils. Fiber has a ton of health benefits, like promoting a healthy gut and reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes, and it helps maintain a healthy weight. Plus, the pescatarian diet includes fish, which means you can still get plenty of vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids—both nutrients that can be difficult to get enough of in a vegan diet.

Pescatarian Diet for Weight Loss

Cutting back on meat can have some serious weight-loss benefits—research shows that people who adopt a more vegetarian way of eating tend to eat about 300 calories less daily than their meat-eating counterparts. Plus, all the fiber in plant-based eating helps keep us full, which means we don't feel as hungry in between meals. To promote a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds a week, we set this plan at 1,200 calories a day and included modifications to bump up the calories to 1,500 or 2,000 calories a day, depending on your needs.

Pescatarian Diet Foods List

On the pescatarian diet, these are the foods that are allowed:

Fish

Legumes (beans and lentils)

Vegetables

Tofu and other soy products

Seitan

Fruits

Grains (especially whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, whole-wheat bread and oatmeal)

Eggs

Yogurt, milk and other dairy products

Nuts and seeds

Tempeh

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Day 1

Roasted Salmon Caprese

Breakfast (290 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (97 calories)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blackberries

Lunch (366 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Niçoise Salad

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (395 calories)

1 serving Roasted Salmon Caprese

1 serving Basic Quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,213 calories, 63 g protein, 119 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,273 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt and 20 unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all additions for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 large pear to lunch.

Day 2

Breakfast (278 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 serving Maple Granola

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Lunch (365 calories)

1 serving Green Goddess Quinoa Bowls with Arugula & Shrimp

1 large pear

P.M. Snack (37 calories)

1 medium bell pepper, sliced

Dinner (468 calories)

1 serving Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

2 cups mixed greens

1/2 avocado, sliced

2 Tbsp. Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 57 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 50 g fat, 937 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the addition for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 2 bell peppers and add 1/3 cup hummus to P.M. snack, and increase to 1 whole avocado at dinner.

Day 3

Breakfast (247 calories)

1 serving Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

1/2 cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Lunch (365 calories)

1 serving Green Goddess Quinoa Bowls with Arugula & Shrimp

1 large pear

P.M. Snack (116 calories)

1 large apple

Dinner (421 calories)

1 serving Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 53 g protein, 158 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,506 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 22 walnut halves to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the addition for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 4

Breakfast (278 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 serving Maple Granola

A.M. Snack (77 calories)

1 small apple

Lunch (365 calories)

1 serving Green Goddess Quinoa Bowls with Arugula & Shrimp

1 large pear

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Dinner (429 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 57 g protein, 168 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 43 g fat, 992 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 medium peach to breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all additions for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 15 walnut halves to P.M. snack and add 1 whole avocado (sliced) to dinner.

Day 5

Breakfast (247 calories)

1 serving Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

1/2 cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (66 calories)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (365 calories)

1 serving Green Goddess Quinoa Bowls with Arugula & Shrimp

1 large pear

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Dinner (478 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 59 g protein, 144 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,182 mg sodium

Meal-prep note: Refrigerate 2 servings of the Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole to have for lunches on Day 6 and Day 7.

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the addition for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 serving Maple Granola to A.M. snack.

Day 6

Breakfast (255 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 medium pear

Lunch (357 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole

P.M. Snack (78 calories)

1 large hard-boiled egg

Pinch of salt & pepper

Dinner (406 calories)

1 serving Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,198 calories, 56 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,406 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 medium orange to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all additions for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 18 unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (247 calories)

1 serving Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

1/2 cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (357 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole

P.M. Snack (16 calories)

1 cup sliced cucumber

Pinch of salt & pepper

Dinner (466 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 52 g protein, 148 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,567 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat bread with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1/4 cup hummus to P.M. snack.