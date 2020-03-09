These Are the Best Cleaning Products to Fight Coronavirus, According to the EPA
These cleaning products may help stop the spread of coronavirus—here's where to stock up.
I'm a huge fan of using natural cleaning products in my home (these ones are my fave). But, let's face it, while DIY cleaning products and essential oils work on everyday spills and smell great, they're probably not going to kill the novel coronavirus that we're all worried about right now. So, when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a list of cleaning products that help fight coronavirus, our ears perked up.
You can view the full list of EPA-approved products here (many of them are hard-to-find commercial cleaners, so we didn't include them). Here are the cleaning products we're adding to our online shopping carts, based on the EPA's recommendations.
Related: The EPA Just Approved This Natural Cleaner to Kill Coronavirus and It's Actually Amazing to Use
The Best Cleaning Products for Coronavirus
- Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner ($3.29 on Amazon)
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes ($3.19 at Target)
- Clorox Pet Solutions Stain & Odor Remover Spray (32-ounce bottle, $5.69 Petco)
- Clorox Disinfecting Bleach (121-ounce bottle, $4.29, Target)
- Clorox All-Purpose Cleaning Spray with Bleach ($3.18 on Amazon)
- Lysol "Power Plus" Toilet Bowl Cleaner (3-pack, $15, Amazon)
- Lysol Disinfectant Spray ($5.99 at Target)
- Force of Nature Starter Kit ($50 at Force of Nature)
- CleanWell Botanical Disinfecting Wipes ($7.99 on Amazon)
- CleanWell Botanical Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner ($8.99 on Amazon)
- Lysol "Mold and Mildew" Foaming Spray with Bleach ($4.99 at Walgreens)
- Lysol Clean and Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner ($4.97 at Walmart)
- Lysol Disinfectant Concentrate ($5.99 at Ace Hardware)
- Sani-Cloth Plus Disinfecting Wipes ($13 on Amazon)
- Sani-Cloth Germicidal Wipes (50-count box, $18 on Amazon)