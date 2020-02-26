This Is a Dermatologist's Go-to Smoothie Recipe for Glowing Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Getting clear skin was supposed to be a breeze in adulthood, right? Whether you're struggling with adult acne (like 54% of women over the age of 25) or trying to keep wrinkles at bay, achieving glowing skin can seem like an uphill battle the older we get.

Dr. Maryam Zamani is a plastic surgeon based in London who's also created her own luxury skincare line, MZ Skin. Zamazni shared her favorite smoothie recipe for healthy skin with us, and why these ingredients are important for getting that glow.

Zamani says her smoothie contains antioxidant-rich matcha green tea powder because it helps neutralize free radicals in our bodies and slow cellular aging. Green tea is a top beauty food for fighting inflammation, acne and free radicals that age our skin.

"This recipe is full of vitamins C and E, which protect against skin damage, help with inflammation, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and play a vital role in the body's natural production of collagen," Zamani says. "High levels of vitamin C found in the kale and pineapple can even enhance the effectiveness of sunscreen."

Blend this smoothie up for an on-the-go drink, or add all the fun toppings for a filling breakfast to share. Pineapple helps neutralize matcha's earthy taste, but you can always add a drizzle of honey (it's antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and used in many skincare products) for a little skin-boosting sweetness.

MZ Matcha Superfood Skin Smoothie Bowl

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 peeled, sliced and frozen bananas

2 tsp matcha green tea powder

1 cup light coconut milk

1/2 cup chopped ripe pineapple

1 cup frozen spinach or kale

Instructions

Add all ingredients to blender and blitz until smooth

Divide between two serving bowls and add toppings to your taste (Zamani loves flax seeds, dark chocolate, fresh berries, chia seeds and toasted almond flakes)