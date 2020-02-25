Pink Lemons Really Exist—and You Can Find Them at Trader Joe's

We are less than a month away from spring, and our taste buds are dreaming of lemony desserts, vibrant salads and a new slew of fresh produce. Trader Joe's is helping usher in the upcoming season with an exciting new product—pink lemons!

@TraderJoesObsessed, one of our favorite Instagram accounts for all things TJ's, discovered the novelty fruit earlier this week. The grocer is selling bags of three pink lemons for just $1.69 right now. These lemons are pink on the inside (@TraderJoesObsessed says they look like little grapefruits) and are striped green and yellow on the outside.