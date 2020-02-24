Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A full week of easy-to-make low-carb meals, plus prep-ahead notes to make the busy weekdays much less stressful.

If you're trying to lose weight, a low-carb diet may be an effective way to go, but you don't have to go as low-carb as some diets, like Whole30 and keto, suggest. In this low-carb meal plan, we show you how to lose weight with recipes inspired by the Mediterranean diet that are rich in fiber, which will help you to stay full and satisfied. And while this Mediterranean meal plan is low in carbs, it's not so low that you miss out on key nutrients, like fiber, vitamins D and E, and calcium. In these Mediterranean recipes, you'll find nutritious sources of carbs (berries, spaghetti squash and Greek yogurt) as well as healthy fats (avocado, walnuts, almonds) and lean sources of protein (shrimp, salmon and eggs).

We set this plan at 1,200 calories per day to promote a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week and added in modifications to bump it up to 1,500- and 2,000-calorie days, depending on your needs.

Healthy Low-Carb Foods to Focus On for the Mediterranean Diet

These are the low-carb foods to eat more of, which we were sure to include in this Mediterranean diet menu:

Blueberries

Clementines

Asparagus

Broccoli

Scallions

Onion

Carrots

Celery

Cucumber

Green beans

Kale

Cauliflower

Tomatoes

Avocado

Zucchini

Herbs, like mint, tarragon and sage

Spaghetti squash

White beans

Hummus

Plain Greek yogurt

Walnuts

Peanut butter

Almonds and almond flour

Eggs

Salmon

Cod

Shrimp

Turkey and chicken

Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories

A full week of easy-to-make low-carb meals, plus prep-ahead notes for making the busy weekdays less stressful.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

Do these simple prep steps at the beginning of the week to make for a easy week of healthy eating. For meal-prep steps 1 through 3, we love Stasher bags for storage—they're reusable silicone bags with a serious airtight seal. (To buy: amazon.com, $20 for 1 large bag). For the soup, a leakproof glass container makes for easy transport and the whole thing can be popped in the microwave (with the lid unlocked to vent steam) to warm up for lunchtime. (To buy: amazon.com, $9 for 1 container.)

Bake the Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins to have for breakfast on Days 1, 3, 5 and 7. Refrigerate them in an airtight container for 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Make the Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins to have for breakfast on Days 2, 4 and 6. Refrigerate them in an airtight container for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. Make the Peanut Butter Energy Balls to have for snacks throughout the week. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer. Prepare the Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup to have for lunch on Days 1 through 4.

Day 1

Coriander-&-Lemon-Crusted Salmon with Asparagus Salad & Poached Egg

Breakfast (204 calories)

1 serving Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Lunch (350 calories)

2 servings Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

P.M. Snack (174 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Dinner (510 calories)

1 serving Coriander-&-Lemon-Crusted Salmon with Asparagus Salad & Poached Egg

1 cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,238 calories, 70 g protein, 129 g carbs, 27 g fiber, 52 g fat, 2,080 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Increase dinner to 2 servings Coriander-&-Lemon-Crusted Salmon with Asparagus Salad & Poached Egg.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add 16 walnut halves to A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack, increase dinner to 2 servings Coriander-&-Lemon-Crusted Salmon with Asparagus Salad & Poached Egg, and add 1 cup plain Greek yogurt as an evening snack.

Day 2

Coconut-Curry Cod Stew with Sweet Potato & Rice﻿

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (174 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Lunch (350 calories)

2 servings Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

Dinner (382 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 61 g protein, 150 g carbs, 28 g fiber, 44 g fat, 2,377 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins and add 2 clementines to A.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins, add 1 medium pear to A.M. snack, add 1 cup plain Greek yogurt and 1 cup blueberries as a P.M. snack, and increase dinner to 1.5 servings Coconut-Curry Cod Stew with Sweet Potato & Rice.

Day 3

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

Breakfast (408 calories)

2 servings Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Lunch (350 calories)

2 servings Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

P.M. Snack (105 calories)

8 walnut halves

Dinner (349 calories)

1 serving Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 54 g protein, 91 g carbs, 23 g fiber, 75 g fat, 2,509 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 cup plain Greek yogurt and 1 cup blueberries as an A.M. snack, and add 1 clementine to P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, add 1 cup plain Greek yogurt and 1 cup blueberries as an A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 16 walnut halves, and increase dinner to 2 servings Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles.

a bowl of Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup with a spoon

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (174 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Lunch (350 calories)

2 servings Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

Dinner (400 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,230 calories, 54 g protein, 138 g carbs, 33 g fiber, 59 g fat, 2,463 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins, and add 1 medium pear as a P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins, add 1 cup blueberries to A.M. snack, add 1 medium pear as a P.M. snack, and increase dinner to 2 servings Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto.

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 1 serving Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto in an airtight container and reheat for lunch on Day 5.

Day 5

Greek Turkey Burgers with Portobello "Buns"

Breakfast (408 calories)

2 servings Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

A.M. Snack (84 calories)

1 cup blueberries

Lunch (400 calories)

Dinner (340 calories)

1 serving Greek Turkey Burgers with Portobello "Buns"

Daily Totals: 1,232 calories, 53 g protein, 102 g carbs, 24 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,703 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, and add 1 cup plain Greek yogurt as a P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, add 16 walnut halves to A.M. snack, add 1 cup plain Greek yogurt as a P.M. snack, and increase dinner to 2 servings Greek Turkey Burgers with Portobello "Buns."

Day 6

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (174 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Avocado Egg Salad Sandwich

P.M. Snack (119 calories)

¼ cup hummus

1 cup sliced cucumber

Dinner (248 calories)

1 serving Chicken & White Bean Soup

Daily Totals: 1,198 calories, 78 g protein, 106 g carbs, 23 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,661 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins, and add ½ cup plain Greek yogurt to A.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins, add 1 cup blueberries to A.M. snack, increase dinner to 2 servings Chicken & White Bean Soup, and add 1 cup plain Greek yogurt and 8 walnut halves as an evening snack.

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate the remaining serving of the Avocado Egg Salad until ready to assemble into the Avocado Egg Salad Sandwich for lunch on Day 7.

Day 7

Cauliflower & Kale Frittata

Breakfast (408 calories)

2 servings Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Avocado Egg Salad Sandwich

P.M. Snack (174 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Dinner (293 calories)

1 serving Cauliflower & Kale Frittata

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 51 g protein, 86 g carbs, 18 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,667 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, and add 1 cup plain Greek yogurt as an A.M. snack.