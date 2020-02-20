This Le Creuset Dutch Oven Dupe Is Only $25—and I Need One ASAP

This Dutch oven will be available at Lidl stores nationwide this month.
Jaime Milan February 20, 2020
I'm a big fan of investing in kitchen items that will last forever. In fact, the three items I use every day are all investment pieces. But I'm also realistic—not everyone has hundreds of dollars to drop on Le Creuset cookware (I certainly don't; mine was a wedding present).

But there's something so adorable about the fun colors Le Creuset offers. I mean, have you SEEN their newest color, "Nectar?" It's a gorgeous yellow that has me dreaming of brighter days. Even though I'm a loyalist to my Caribbean-colored Dutch oven and cast-iron pan, I thought about jumping ship and adding a few pieces in Nectar to my collection.

But then I saw Lidl was selling a Le Creuset dupe for a fraction of the price—and in the same gorgeous yellow hue I've been coveting. (Hello, fate, is that you?!)

The 4.2-quart cast-iron roaster comes in "sunflower yellow" and red and hits stores February 26. It has an enamel-coated inside for even heat distribution and is ovenproof up to 464 degrees . It's also suitable for all stovetops—including induction.

Best part? It's just $25—more than $300 less than the Le Creuset version. If you have a Lidl store near you (here's a map of locations), we recommend scooping one of these babies up ASAP, since the last time Lidl released cookware customers went crazy.

Unfortunately I don't have a Lidl store near me, so I'm going to have my friend who lives in Atlanta pick one up for me (yes, I take my cookware *that* seriously—especially when it's this inexpensive).

