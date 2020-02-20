12 Healthy Frozen Foods From Trader Joe's Under $4

Trader Joe's frozen section is full of healthy staples that will help you put together meals in minutes.

Trader Joe's is one of our favorite places to stock up on affordable snacks, meal-prep essentials and more. One of the best places to score great deals on staples like precooked grains and produce is the frozen section. Check out some of our top picks for budget-friendly frozen foods to help you eat healthier (and save time) all week long.

Vegetable Fried Rice

TJ's Vegetable Fried Rice is a fan-favorite for serving up a quick and healthy meal in five minutes or less. Packed with carrots, edamame, corn, green peas and red bell peppers, this product is a great way to sneak in an extra serving of veggies at dinnertime. Just top with your favorite sauce and an egg, some tofu or shrimp for a tasty meal the whole family will love.

Trader Joe's Vegetable Fried Rice has 210 calories, 0 grams of saturated fat, 3 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein, 570 milligrams of sodium and 30% of your daily vitamin A needs. You can pick up a 16-ounce bag for $2.49.

Organic Broccoli Florets

We love to shop the frozen section for budget-friendly organic produce. Broccoli is a great buy here, since it's already chopped into florets for sauteed broccoli in minutes. It's unseasoned and ready to take on the flavors of whatever you're cooking for dinner that night. You can find a 16-ounce bag for just $2.29 (and don't forget to check out all the other great organic veggies in the frozen aisle).

Mexican-Style Roasted Corn

Looking to round out your meal or bring something new to your Taco Tuesdays? Look no further than Trader Joe's Mexican-Style Roasted Corn with Cotija Cheese. It tastes just like the street food everyone is obsessed with and comes together in five minutes.

Trader Joe's Mexican-Stye Roasted Corn has 180 calories, 2.5 grams of saturated fat, 5 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein and 130 milligrams of sodium per serving. It's available for $3.29 per 14-ounce bag.

Crushed Garlic

One of our editors is a huge fan of Trader Joe's crushed garlic cubes, as she gets to save time while still enjoying the pungent flavors of fresh garlic. Oh, and say goodbye to stinky fingers! You can find 2.8-ounce packs for $2.29.

Organic Brown Rice

This is a must-have for people who are trying to cook healthy dinners as fast as possible (which is most of us during the week). Trader Joe's Organic Brown Rice requires just three minutes in the microwave and makes the perfect base for grain bowls or side for salmon. Plus, there's no added salt here, so you can control your sodium intake. You can find a 30-ounce box of Trader Joe's Organic Brown Rice for $3.79 (each box comes with three, 10-ounce packages).

Misto Alla Griglia

This tasty vegetable dish makes for the perfect Mediterrean side or antipasti. Made with grilled eggplant, zucchini, red bell peppers marinated in balsamic vinegar and spices, your family won't be able to get enough of this tasty frozen food. Plus, you can toss it with some pasta and mozzarella for a delicious vegetarian dinner.

Trader Joe's Misto Alla Griglia has 90 calories, 1 gram of saturated fat, 2 grams of fiber, 1 gram of protein and 270 milligrams of sodium per serving. You can find 16-ounce bags for $3.99.

Cauliflower Gnocchi

No story on Trader Joe's top frozen foods would be complete without mentioning their wildly popular Cauliflower Gnocchi! Whether you're watching your carb intake or just love to try new foods, these pillowy cauliflower pastas are the perfect weeknight dinner.

Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi has 140 calories, 0 grams of saturated fat, 6 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein and 460 milligrams of sodium per serving. You can find a 12-ounce bag for $2.69 (if it's not available, try the new Kale Gnocchi).

Shakshuka Starter

Whether you're hosting an impromptu brunch or are looking for a new vegetarian dinner option, Trader Joe's Shakshuka Starter makes getting your meal on the table 10 times easier. This spiced stew of peppers and tomatoes helps bring together this cozy dish in a few minutes—all you need is an egg or two (plus some crusty bread for dipping).

Trader Joe's Shakshuka Starter has 80 calories, 0 grams of saturated fat, 2 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein and 340 milligrams of sodium per serving. You can find a 9-ounce box for $1.99.

Shredded Potato Hash Browns

Speaking of brunch, this frozen food is one of our editors' go-to products for making mornings more delicious. All you have to do is heat a little oil in a pan, toss in these hash browns and season with some salt and pepper for some seriously tasty spuds.

Trader Joe's Shredded Potato Hash Browns have 60 calories, 0 grams of saturated fat, 0 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein and 10 mg of sodium per serving. You can find a 20-ounce bag for $1.79.

Organic Mixed Berry Blend

Trader Joe's has an impressive frozen fruit selection, and the Organic Mixed Berry Blend is a staff-favorite. Perfect for smoothies, baking or nice cream, this blend of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries is a great deal at $2.99 for a 19-ounce bag.

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Trader Joe's Cauliflower Pizza Crust is a great way to get your kids (and yourself) to eat—and enjoy—more vegetables. This crust is made with riced cauliflower and cornmeal for a crisp crust that will hold all of your favorite toppings.

Trader Joe's Cauliflower Pizza Crust has 80 calories, 0 grams of saturated fat, 1 gram of fiber, 1 gram of protein and 220 mg of sodium per serving. Crusts are sold individually for $3.99.

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Love steel-cut oatmeal but don't have the time to make it during the week? Trader Joe's has you covered. Trader Joe's Steel-Cut Oatmeal comes with individual servings you can microwave for a hearty breakfast in minutes.