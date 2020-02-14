Anti-Inflammatory Diabetes Meal Plan

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lower your blood sugars and reduce inflammation with this healthy diabetes meal plan.

When it comes to diabetes, we often hear about managing carbohydrates, weight loss and exercise. But did you know that inflammation can also increase blood sugar? Research shows that one of the underlying causes of diabetes is chronic low-grade inflammation. A combination of poor nutrition, higher body fat, stress and lack of exercise all contribute to increased inflammation, which results in insulin resistance, meaning higher blood sugars and eventually type 2 diabetes. Eating more anti-inflammatory diet foods, like nuts, fish, olive oil, berries and dark leafy greens, can make a big difference.

In this healthy diabetes meal plan, we pumped up the anti-inflammatory foods while keeping the carbohydrates consistent and the fiber intake high to help support healthy blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation. Because excess body weight can increase both inflammation and blood sugars, we set this plan at 1,200 calories a day to promote a weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds a week, and included modifications to bump up the calories to 1,500 or 2,000 calories a day, depending on your needs.

Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods List for Diabetes

Berries

Spinach

Broccoli

Olive oil

Nuts and seeds

Natural nut butters

Oatmeal

Greek yogurt, especially plain, unsweetened yogurt

Kefir

Beans and lentils

Turmeric

Quinoa

Avocado

Cinnamon

Citrus fruits

Garlic, spices and herbs

Fish, especially fish high in omega-3 fatty acids

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Store in air-tight meal-prep containers (To buy: amazon.com, $30 for 5) to keep fresh for the week. Store dressing separately in leak-proof containers. (To buy: amazon.com, $4 for 4) Prepare Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on Days 2 and 3. (To buy: amazon.com, $19 for 6)

Day 1

Coconut-Curry Cod Stew with Sweet Potato & Rice﻿

Breakfast (266 calories, 38 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

A.M. Snack (101 calories, 27 g carbohydrates)

1 medium pear

Lunch (360 calories, 34 carbohydrates)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (92 calories, 3 g carbohydrates)

12 unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (382 calories, 50 g carbohydrates)

Daily Totals: 1,202 calories, 50 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 45 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 1,279 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Increase to 2 servings Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast at breakfast and increase to 15 almonds at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 22 walnut halves to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 2

Bowl of spinach salad

Breakfast (197 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (133 calories, 8 g carbohydrates)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (381 calories, 43 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (62 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

1 medium orange

Dinner (415 calories, 44 g carbohydrates)

Daily Totals: 1,186 calories, 58 g protein, 146 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 48 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 1,151 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 clementine to breakfast and add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 15 walnut halves to P.M. snack and add 1 avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 3

6184900.jpg

Breakfast (197 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (95 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)

1 medium apple

Lunch (381 calories, 43 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (133 calories, 8 g carbohydrates)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Dinner (408 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 58 g protein, 158 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 45 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 1,214 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack and add 1 avocado to dinner.

Day 4

Chickpea Salad with Broccoli & Golden Milk-Poached Chicken﻿

Breakfast (266 calories, 38 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

A.M. Snack (95 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)

1 medium apple

Lunch (381 calories, 43 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (8 calories, 2 g carbohydrates)

1/2 cup sliced cucumbers

Pinch of salt & pepper

Dinner (476 calories, 37 g carbohydrates)

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 60 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 49 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 1,163 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Increase to 2 servings Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast at breakfast.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 medium orange to lunch and add 1 large pear and 1/4 cup hummus to P.M. snack.

Day 5

Mexican Quinoa Salad

Breakfast (263 calories, 24 g carbohydrates)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blackberries

2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

1 tsp. honey

A.M. Snack (35 calories, 9 g carbohydrates)

1 clementine

Lunch (381 calories, 43 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (77 calories, 21 g carbohydrates)

1 small apple

Dinner (458 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Mexican Quinoa Salad

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings of Mexican Quinoa Salad to have for lunch on Days 6 and 7.

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 58 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 53 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 713 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 large pear to breakfast, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch, and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Day 6

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Diet Stew in White Bowl

Breakfast (263 calories, 24 g carbohydrates)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blackberries

2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

1 tsp. honey

A.M. Snack (66 calories, 4 g carbohydrates)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (458 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Mexican Quinoa Salad

P.M. Snack (64 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (355 calories, 28 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Stew

2 cups mixed greens

1 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats to have for breakfast tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 63 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 58 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 1,155 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast to A.M. snack, add 1 orange to lunch, and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 7

White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp﻿

Breakfast (197 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (101 calories, 27 g carbohydrates)

1 medium pear

Lunch (458 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Mexican Quinoa Salad

P.M. Snack (97 calories, 11 g carbohydrates)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blackberries

Dinner (362 calories, 43 g carbohydrates)

1 serving White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp

1-oz. slice of whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 54 g protein, 163 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 43 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 1,513 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 medium orange to lunch, add 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack, and add 1 serving of Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Don't Miss!