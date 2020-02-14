Anti-Inflammatory Diabetes Meal Plan
Lower your blood sugars and reduce inflammation with this healthy diabetes meal plan.
When it comes to diabetes, we often hear about managing carbohydrates, weight loss and exercise. But did you know that inflammation can also increase blood sugar? Research shows that one of the underlying causes of diabetes is chronic low-grade inflammation. A combination of poor nutrition, higher body fat, stress and lack of exercise all contribute to increased inflammation, which results in insulin resistance, meaning higher blood sugars and eventually type 2 diabetes. Eating more anti-inflammatory diet foods, like nuts, fish, olive oil, berries and dark leafy greens, can make a big difference.
In this healthy diabetes meal plan, we pumped up the anti-inflammatory foods while keeping the carbohydrates consistent and the fiber intake high to help support healthy blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation. Because excess body weight can increase both inflammation and blood sugars, we set this plan at 1,200 calories a day to promote a weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds a week, and included modifications to bump up the calories to 1,500 or 2,000 calories a day, depending on your needs.
Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods List for Diabetes
- Berries
- Spinach
- Broccoli
- Olive oil
- Nuts and seeds
- Natural nut butters
- Oatmeal
- Greek yogurt, especially plain, unsweetened yogurt
- Kefir
- Beans and lentils
- Turmeric
- Quinoa
- Avocado
- Cinnamon
- Citrus fruits
- Garlic, spices and herbs
- Fish, especially fish high in omega-3 fatty acids
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Store in air-tight meal-prep containers (To buy: amazon.com, $30 for 5) to keep fresh for the week. Store dressing separately in leak-proof containers. (To buy: amazon.com, $4 for 4)
- Prepare Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on Days 2 and 3. (To buy: amazon.com, $19 for 6)
Day 1
Breakfast (266 calories, 38 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
A.M. Snack (101 calories, 27 g carbohydrates)
- 1 medium pear
Lunch (360 calories, 34 carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
- 1 clementine
P.M. Snack (92 calories, 3 g carbohydrates)
- 12 unsalted dry-roasted almonds
Dinner (382 calories, 50 g carbohydrates)
Daily Totals: 1,202 calories, 50 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 45 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 1,279 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Increase to 2 servings Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast at breakfast and increase to 15 almonds at P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 22 walnut halves to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 2
Breakfast (197 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)
A.M. Snack (133 calories, 8 g carbohydrates)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
Lunch (381 calories, 43 g carbohydrates)
P.M. Snack (62 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (415 calories, 44 g carbohydrates)
Daily Totals: 1,186 calories, 58 g protein, 146 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 48 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 1,151 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 clementine to breakfast and add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 15 walnut halves to P.M. snack and add 1 avocado, sliced, to dinner.
Day 3
Breakfast (197 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)
A.M. Snack (95 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (381 calories, 43 g carbohydrates)
P.M. Snack (133 calories, 8 g carbohydrates)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
Dinner (408 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Slow-Cooker Lentil, Carrot & Potato Soup
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 58 g protein, 158 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 45 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 1,214 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack and add 1 avocado to dinner.
Day 4
Breakfast (266 calories, 38 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
A.M. Snack (95 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (381 calories, 43 g carbohydrates)
P.M. Snack (8 calories, 2 g carbohydrates)
- 1/2 cup sliced cucumbers
- Pinch of salt & pepper
Dinner (476 calories, 37 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Chickpea Salad with Broccoli & Golden Milk-Poached Chicken
- 1 serving Basic Quinoa
Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 60 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 49 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 1,163 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Increase to 2 servings Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast at breakfast.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 medium orange to lunch and add 1 large pear and 1/4 cup hummus to P.M. snack.
Day 5
Breakfast (263 calories, 24 g carbohydrates)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blackberries
- 2 Tbsp. slivered almonds
- 1 tsp. honey
A.M. Snack (35 calories, 9 g carbohydrates)
- 1 clementine
Lunch (381 calories, 43 g carbohydrates)
P.M. Snack (77 calories, 21 g carbohydrates)
- 1 small apple
Dinner (458 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)
Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings of Mexican Quinoa Salad to have for lunch on Days 6 and 7.
Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 58 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 53 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 713 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 large pear to breakfast, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch, and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.
Day 6
Breakfast (263 calories, 24 g carbohydrates)
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blackberries
- 2 Tbsp. slivered almonds
- 1 tsp. honey
A.M. Snack (66 calories, 4 g carbohydrates)
- 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
Lunch (458 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)
P.M. Snack (64 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)
- 1 cup raspberries
Dinner (355 calories, 28 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Stew
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. slivered almonds
- 1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette
Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats to have for breakfast tomorrow.
Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 63 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 58 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 1,155 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast to A.M. snack, add 1 orange to lunch, and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.
Day 7
Breakfast (197 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)
A.M. Snack (101 calories, 27 g carbohydrates)
- 1 medium pear
Lunch (458 calories, 47 g carbohydrates)
P.M. Snack (97 calories, 11 g carbohydrates)
- 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blackberries
Dinner (362 calories, 43 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp
- 1-oz. slice of whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 54 g protein, 163 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 43 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 1,513 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 medium orange to lunch, add 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack, and add 1 serving of Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.