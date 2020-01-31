The Best Super Bowl Food for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Are you more of a stuffed baked potato or a cheesy dip? Look to the stars and find out.

Astrologers believe the day and month you were born can say a lot about you. It can determine personality traits like whether you're shy or a show off, organized or free-spirited, and even what kind of coffee or cocktails you prefer! We consulted Kim Green, an astrologer from Valdosta, Georgia, to find out which Super Bowl snack you should make, based on your zodiac sign. Here's what she had to say.

The Best Super Bowl Snack for Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Aries, we wouldn't dare give you a plain ol' baked potato! Green says, "Aries is a cardinal fire sign, so they always have lots of energy and are on the go. They're ruled by Mars, which makes them action-oriented. They don't have much patience and they don't like to dilly-dally." Since you wouldn't want to spend hours in the kitchen, we found a recipe that comes together in just 30 minutes and is as spicy as you are, Aries!

Get the recipe: Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Taurus

Chili-Cheese Nachos

Taurus, your sign is represented by the bull, which means you can be "bull-headed" and stubborn. Green says, "Taureans love comfort food. They're a fixed sign, so they're not going to want anything too new or different." For you, we thought we'd stick to a classic Super Bowl comfort food—Chili Cheese Nachos.

Get the recipe: Chili-Cheese Nachos

Gemini

5633984.jpg

Green says, "Geminis are a mutable air sign that's ruled by Mercury, which means they like to be around people and talk. They're not usually loners." Gemini is also represented by the twins, or as Green says, "the two sides of their personality." These wings are spicy and sweet, and a total crowd-pleaser, just like you.

Get the recipe: Honey Glazed Cajun Chicken Wings

Cancer

Slow-Cooker Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Cancers are usually homebodies that love to mother their friends and family. You're the person people turn to when they need a warm hug or cozy meal. Green says, "Cancer is everything that reminds us of home." We found a food that's just as comforting as you—Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip! Yum.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

Leo

Butternut Squash Queso Fundido

Leo, you're ruled by the sun, which Green says makes you "different and unique." She adds that Leos aren't afraid to stand out and they "like to be the star of the show." We wouldn't ever suggest you bring something basic, so why not switch things up with a fun butternut squash queso dip? Everyone will be talking about it, which is just the way you like it!

Get the recipe: Butternut Squash Queso Fundido

Virgo

Rainbow hummus

Green says, "Virgos are more health conscious and organized than other signs. You're a perfectionist and like everything 'just so'." She adds that your sign is the one who'd take the most time in the kitchen paying attention to every tiny detail and making sure everything's perfect (like this snack board made with four types of hummus and assorted crudite).

Get the recipe: Healthy Rainbow Hummus Made 4 Ways

Libra

Sweet Potato Skins

Green says your sign is "ruled by Venus, so you're all about relationships and beautiful things. You value balance." For the ultimate Instagram pic, we thought these football-shaped Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole were perfect. Plus, they're well-balanced, thanks to different textures from the sweet potato, guacamole, crunchy red onion, fresh tomatoes and cheese.

Get the recipe: Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Scorpio

8-Layer Bean Dip

Green says, "Scorpios are like 'peeling an onion' because they have a lot of layers and deep emotions." We wanted to find something with as much complexity as you, Scorpio, so we decided on this delicious 8-Layer Bean Dip with a variety of flavors and textures.

Get the recipe: 8-Layer Bean Dip

Sagittarius

Greek-Style Stuffed Mushrooms

It's not a party without you, Saggittarius! Green says your sign has a "wild side," so you know it's going to be a good time when you're on the guest list. She adds, "Saggittarians love the outdoors and travel," so we thought we'd honor that with an earthy food (mushrooms) with a flavor twist that'll transport you overseas (feta cheese, oregano and garlic).

Get the recipe: Greek-Style Stuffed Mushrooms

Capricorn

onion rings

"Capricorns are go-getters, leaders and they rule over everything that's solid," says Green. Translation? You like the simple things in life (there will be no fancy charcuterie board or eight-step cocktails for you, Capricorn!). We picked these air-fryer onion rings because they come together in a flash and are classic for a reason.

Get the recipe: Onion Rings

Aquarius

Pizza Rolls

Aquarius, you march to the beat of your own drum and want to make the world a better place. While you may feel different or "like you don't always fit in," according to Green, your originality is part of what makes you so special. Green says, "Aquarians are often inventors or 'mad scientists'. They have bolts of lightning or inspiration that can strike out of nowhere." For the ultimate science experiment food mashup, try making these Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls! They're as fun and unique as you are, and you can stuff them with whatever floats your boat.

Get the recipe: Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

Pisces

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip

You're dreamy, creative and mystical, Pisces. You're intuitive and attuned to the needs of others, which makes you a great friend. Green says you're a water sign and your symbol is the fish, so we thought it'd be fun to give you a delicious salmon dip to share with all your friends.