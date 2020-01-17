Betty White's 3 Secrets for Longevity Are Just as Wonderful as She Was

The actress and comedian lived a long and healthy life for just shy of 100 years! Here are the three things she credited her longevity to.

Betty White had the longest television career of any entertainer—she was at it for 80 years and showed no signs of stopping as she neared her 100th birthday! She was a pioneer when it came to women in television and—fun fact—was actually the first woman to produce a sitcom. She's stayed as vibrant, quick-witted and lovable as ever throughout her life, and she credited it to these three keys to longevity.

Betty White Credit: Kelsey McNeal/Getty Images

The comedian told Parade Magazine back in 2018 that two of her favorite things in life are vodka and hot dogs—but we think her third secret is likely what keeps her so energized.

"Enjoy life," White told Parade. "Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, 'Hey, that was great!' It's not hard to find great stuff if you look."

White was also a huge animal lover and kept taking care of pets well into her nineties. The actress had a golden retriever, Pontiac, who she referred to as "the star of the house."

While there may not be much research behind hot dogs and vodka for longevity—although moderate alcohol consumption has been linked to a longer lifespan—there's plenty of research that shows a healthy outlook on life and dog ownership can boost your health and length of years.