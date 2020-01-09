Our Most Popular Meal Plans of 2019
As we enter the New Year—and a new decade—we're reflecting on what our readers loved most in 2019. Meal plans continued to be a hugely popular category, with their delicious and easy-to-follow approach to healthy eating for all types of conditions. 1,200-calorie meal plans reigned supreme but a few higher 1,500-calorie plans made their way onto the list, too. The nice part about these meal plans is that most, if not all, have identical plans at different calorie levels, so everyone can find the right plan for their needs. From clean eating to diabetes and everything in between, here are our top 10 most popular meal plans of 2019.
1 14-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
If you feel like your healthy habits have gotten off track, this simple take on a clean-eating meal plan can help you get back to the eating habits that help you feel your best. Over the course of this 14-day diet plan, you'll get your fill of healthy whole foods and be left feeling energized, satisfied and good about what's on your plate. And at 1,200 calories, this diet meal plan will set you up to lose upwards of 4 pounds over the 2 weeks.
2 7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Following a vegan diet, or even just including more plant-based foods in your routine, can be a healthy and delicious approach to eating. Research has shown that cutting back on animal products and eating more beans, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds is associated with a decreased risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Plus, you may have an easier time losing weight on a vegan diet, thanks to fiber-rich foods, which help you feel full and satisfied throughout the day. This 7-day vegan meal plan makes it easy to eat animal free.
3 7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Whether you already follow a vegetarian diet or are just looking to go meatless sometimes, this 7-day vegetarian meal plan makes it easy to eat meat-free. A vegetarian diet has been shown to reduce your risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes and even certain types of cancer. Plus, a plant-based diet can also help make weight loss easier, thanks to all the fiber. Not to mention it's simply a delicious way to eat! With tasty recipes in this plan, sticking to a vegetarian diet is as easy as ever.
4 7-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
The Mediterranean diet has long been recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat. The core concept behind this healthy diet is to eat like the people who live in the Mediterranean region by filling your plate with fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains, legumes, fish and other lean protein, and enjoying moderate amounts of red wine. This 7-day Mediterranean diet plan helps you practice those habits with help from good-for-you foods and delicious Mediterranean-inspired meal ideas for a full week of healthy of eating.
5 7-Day Flat-Belly Meal Plan
Getting rid of belly fat isn't just about fitting into skinny jeans—research shows that people with less visceral belly fat (the fat that surrounds your organs) have a decreased risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Studies have reported certain foods have special belly-fat-burning benefits, such as avocado, artichokes, whole grains, kefir, green tea, eggs, peanuts and chickpeas. These foods work in different ways to help shrink fat cells and decrease waist circumference. This 7-day meal plan incorporates these flat-belly foods, plus other nutrient-packed vegetables, whole grains, fruits and healthy fats and protein, in delicious ways to help you lose belly fat and feel great.
6 7-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
A healthy diet and lifestyle are the best weapons to protect against heart disease. In fact, incorporating heart-healthy foods, exercising more, maintaining a healthy weight and not smoking can help reduce cardiovascular disease-related deaths by 50 percent. With this simple 1,200-calorie meal plan, you'll protect your heart and lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week in the process.
7 Simple 30-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Dive in and start hitting your weight-loss goals today with help from this simple 30-day meal plan featuring easy-to-make recipes and helpful meal-prep tips. You'll set yourself up for success to lose upwards of 8 pounds when following this meal plan for a full month. Each day comes in around 1,200 calories (a calorie level at which most people will lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week) and includes enough protein and fiber that you'll feel full and satisfied while eating fewer calories.
8 The Best 7-Day Diabetes Meal Plan
Eating healthy with diabetes is easy and delicious with this 7-day diabetes diet plan. The simple meals and snacks that makes this plan so simple and realistic to follow feature the best foods for diabetes, like complex carbohydrates (think whole grains and fresh fruits and vegetables), lean protein and healthy fats. These healthy foods coupled with balanced carbohydrates, from breakfast to dinner, means you'll have an easier time maintaining normal blood sugar levels. Eating for diabetes has never been easier! Couple this plan with daily exercise for a healthy and sustainable approach to managing diabetes.
9 7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories
This simple 1,500-calorie meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied while eating fewer calories, so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Featuring the best foods for weight loss, the high protein, high fiber foods in this plan will help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer—not starving. See what healthy weight looks like with this easy-to-follow weight loss meal plan.
10 7-Day Diet Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,200 Calories
The 1,200 calorie version of the #9 most popular plans of 2019, this healthy weight loss plan packs in the protein and fiber to help you lose weight while feeling energized and satisfied. 1,200 calories is a plan that most everyone will lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds while following. If you end up losing more than than, simply bump your days up the 1,500-calorie version—losing more that 2 pounds per week is too much and means you're more likely to gain it back.