Our Most Popular Meal Plans of 2019

As we enter the New Year—and a new decade—we're reflecting on what our readers loved most in 2019. Meal plans continued to be a hugely popular category, with their delicious and easy-to-follow approach to healthy eating for all types of conditions. 1,200-calorie meal plans reigned supreme but a few higher 1,500-calorie plans made their way onto the list, too. The nice part about these meal plans is that most, if not all, have identical plans at different calorie levels, so everyone can find the right plan for their needs. From clean eating to diabetes and everything in between, here are our top 10 most popular meal plans of 2019.