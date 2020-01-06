The 10 Best Mediterranean Diet Snacks From Trader Joe's

The Mediterranean diet was just named the best overall diet by U.S. News and World Report. This is the second year in a row the Med diet has cinched this coveted spot, and research says eating this way can do more than just help you drop a pant size—it can also help reduce your risk for chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease and dementia.

So, what can you eat on the Mediterranean diet? Essentially, this way of eating (and living) prioritizes fruits and veggies, legumes, healthy fats, whole grains, seafood, regular exercise and sharing the occasional glass of wine with loved ones. There aren't any calorie restrictions, counting macros or tracking food in apps—but things like red meat, processed food, butter and refined sugars should be eaten in very limited quantities. (For the full breakdown, check out our Mediterranean diet guide, meal plan, shopping list and more.)

We love the Mediterranean diet because it prioritizes nutritious, whole foods and an overall healthy lifestyle. The only downside? Buying groceries on the Med diet can get a little pricey, so went to Trader Joe's—one of our favorite grocery stores for saving money—to find the tastiest (and healthiest) Mediterranean diet snacks. Here, our 10 favorite finds.

Nuts

Trader Joe's Almonds

All whole nuts are Med-diet approved, but we especially love Trader Joe's marcona truffle almonds for when a mid-afternoon salt craving hits. We promise, you won't even want to reach for that bag of potato chips when these tasty little morsels are nearby.

Plain Greek Yogurt

Plain Greek Yogurt on shelves at Trader Joe's

A little bit of dairy is fine to eat on the Mediterranean diet, and we love plain Greek yogurt because it's high in protein but low in sugar. Top yours with a handful of berries and nuts for the perfect afternoon pick-me-up or post-dinner treat.

Raw Veggies and Hummus

Mediterranean Hummus at Trader Joe's

We love veggies like mini peppers, sliced cukes, jicama, baby carrots, endives or radishes with hummus. You can likely find all of these at your local store, and Trader Joe's always has new and exciting hummus varieties like buffalo, roasted garlic, Mediterranean or eggplant. Yum!

Dried Apricots

Dried Apricots at Trader Joe's

Looking to snack on something sweet? We love TJ's dried apricots because there's no added sugar or preservatives. Mix a few into a handful of nuts for a DIY trail mix, or nosh on them by themselves (we promise, they're absolutely delicious).

Cheese

Cheese Section at Trader Joe's

Cheese is a satiating snack (and a little bit is allowed on the Med diet), and we love picking up TJ's mini brie bites to pair with some fruit as an easy and portable option. Jonesing for something more savory? Opt for Trader Joe's feta cheese in brine and melt an ounce over a piece of whole-wheat pita bread with your favorite veggie toppings for a mini Mediterranean-style pizza.

Olives

Olives on shelves at Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has so many yummy olive options. We love the portable containers for snacks, but you can't go wrong with any heart-healthy option you choose. Just watch the sodium content—olives can be pretty salty!

Date Bites

Trader Joe's Date Bites

With no added sugar, these date bites are made of dates, fruit, seeds and nuts—perfect for taking on the go or stashing in your desk for when you get a hankering for something sweet!

Air-Popped Popcorn

Trader Joe's Air Popped Popcorn

While popcorn may not be a traditional Mediterranean delicacy, whole grains (like air-popped popcorn) are! Trader Joe's has so many delicious popcorn options—just make sure to opt for the air-popped kind and look out for added sugars. We love the organic air-popped popcorn with olive oil, or the air-popped popcorn with herbs and spices (it tastes kind of like ranch dressing mix!)

Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate Wedges from Trader Joe's

The Mediterranean diet is easy to follow because it doesn't deprive you of dessert—in fact, dessert is encouraged in moderation! For those moments where your sweet tooth can't be tamed, we suggest picking up some of Trader Joe's dark chocolate wedges. They're perfect for portion control, and they're delicious!

"Just" Beets or Carrots

Dehydrated Rainbow Carrots