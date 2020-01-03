Trader Joe's Is Selling $4 Acai Bowls With All the Toppings

We love acai bowls as much as the next person, but this creamy, tropical treat costs a pretty penny at our local smoothie shop. Thankfully, Trader Joe's has come out with a much more economical option while still giving you all of your favorite toppings.

The grocer is now selling acai bowls for just $3.99 in the frozen section, served in a microwavable bowl for defrosting in a hurry. Not only do you get a bowl full of this creamy berry, but each bowl also comes with sliced bananas, fresh berries, gluten-free granola and coconut chips. Yum. And you can always add your favorite nut butter, seeds or other toppings after defrosting.

Trader Joe's Acai Bowl Credit: Trader Joe's

Besides the super-low price, the best part of these acai bowls is their nutrition content. Unlike many restaurants that serve acai bowls, Trader Joe's doesn't use sorbet so you'll consume significantly less sugar. These bowls are made with just the frozen berry puree as a base and have just two grams of added sugar per serving! Plus, they are an excellent source of fiber and a good source of both iron and potassium. The bowls are both gluten-free and vegan for anyone with dietary restrictions.