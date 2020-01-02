Chipotle Replacing Romaine Lettuce with Supergreens Salad Mix in All Locations

The fast-casual chain is also offering free delivery all month with the purchase of a Lifestyle Bowl.

Chipotle announced today that they'll be adding a Supergreens Salad Mix nationwide to help people eat healthier in the new year. Made with romaine, baby kale and baby spinach, this Supergreens mix will replace the existing romaine-only salad base. This change is part of Chipotle's efforts to make following your specific dietary eating goals even easier, as the company launched their line of Lifestyle Bowls this time last year.

This line of Lifestyle Bowls includes menu items for those following a vegan, vegetarian, high-protein, paleo, keto or Whole30 diet. Additionally, the chain has also changed their adobo chicken recipe to be Whole30 compliant by using sunflower oil in the marinade.

Anyone who orders a Lifestyle Bowl via Chipotle.com or on the app in the month of January will receive free delivery. This deal starts January 6, with a minimum order of $10 and a maximum order of $200.