The 10 Best New Snacks From Aldi for Weight Loss

The grocer is debuting dozens of healthy new products this January—and all of our picks are under $5.

'Tis the season for healthy eating, and it's certainly welcome in our homes after all the baking, feasting and imbibing that comes with the holidays. Whether you're following a certain weight-loss plan in the new year or you're just looking for a tasty new snack, Aldi is coming out with some great healthy options this month that will help you stick to your healthy eating goals. Check out our top picks, below.

Simply Nature Butternut Squash Crackers

These crackers look a whole lot like a popular cheesy cracker snack, yet they're both vegan and gluten-free. Made with butternut squash, you can choose from a savory Sea Salt or sweet Cinnamon Brown Sugar variety for just 100-110 calories for a 44-cracker serving! Just be mindful of the sodium content—these crackers are bit high and those watching their salt intake may want to just consume half a serving. This product is in stores now for $1.99 per bag.

Simply Nature Grain-Free Cookie Bites

Simply Nature brand Grain Free Cookie Bites Credit: Aldi

Who says avoiding grains has to mean ditching cookies? These new grain-free cookie bites are perfect for those who have to avoid grains for medical reasons or are trying out a paleo diet. Offered in Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel and Double Chocolate Chip, these gluten-free, vegan cookies only set you back 110-120 calories per two-cookie serving. Plus, they are low in saturated fat. What's not to love about these? These cookies will be available January 8 for $2.99 per bag.

Park Street Deli Cauliflower Dips

Aldi Cauliflower Dip Credit: Aldi

It's no secret cauliflower is a low-carb and vegan diet staple, as it is an extremely versatile veggie that can replace meat, starches, bread and more. Now Aldi is offering some delicious low-carb cauliflower dips in Roasted Chile & Pepper Jack and Buffalo Style. These creamy dips will be available for $3.49 each starting January 15.

Simply Nature Cauliflower Tortilla Chips

Aldi Cauliflower Tortilla chips Credit: Aldi

If you can't get enough cauliflower and want a low-carb chip for dipping into your favorite hummus, salsa or queso, Aldi is also offering cauliflower-based tortilla chips this month. These chips come in Sea Salt and Nacho varieties for whatever you're craving. You can find these starting January 8 for $2.99.

Simply Nature Root Vegetable Fries

Aldi Root Vegetable Fries Credit: Aldi

Whether your cutting back on carbs or trying to find fun ways to get your family to eat their veggies, Aldi's new root vegetable fries are a perfect way to make both happen. Made with parsnips, carrots and red beets, these fries only set you back 110 calories per a generous 17-piece serving. This product is also lower in sodium than we expected—just 170 milligrams, or 7% of your daily limit. This product is available now for $2.99.

Season's Choice Frozen Edamame

Steamed Edamame - shelled and not shelled Credit: Aldi

Edamame is jam-packed with plant protein, fiber, iron and other essential nutrients, while making the perfect on-the-go snack. Whether you prefer to eat your edamame from the pod or shelled, Aldi is offering steamed edamame in their frozen section starting January 15 for just $1.89. All you need is a little salt for a tasty snack or you can toss some into a stir-fry or noodle dish for an easy Meatless Monday meal.

Park Street Deli Hummus

Park Street Deli Hummus Credit: Aldi

We are big fans of chickpeas here at EatingWell, and Aldi is giving us even more delicious ways to enjoy them with three new hummus spreads. Their Park Street Deli line will be offering Jalapeño-Lime, Buffalo and Ranch flavors starting January 29 for just $1.99 each.

Fremont Fish Market Salmon Power Bites

Fremont Fish Market Salmon Power Bites Credit: Aldi

Whether you're looking for a healthy appetizer or convenient snack, these new power bites are sure to be a hit in your home. Fremont Fish Market's Salmon Power Bites are filled with salmon, edamame, spinach, broccoli, lime, scallions, cilantro and chia seeds. These protein-packed bites are available now for $4.99.

Simply Nature Organic Coconut Bars

Simply Nature Organic Coconut Bars Credit: Aldi

When a craving strikes, these coconut bars are perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. Offered in Original, Almond-Cranberry and Chocolate-Cherry, these gluten-free bars only taste rich, with just 200 calories per bar. They are available now for $3.99.

Simply Nature Popcorn Chips

Simply Nature Popcorn Chips Credit: Aldi