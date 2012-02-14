The fastest meal on the planet is a simple folded French-style omelet. Once you've mastered the technique, when you have a few eggs on hand you'll be able to whip up a healthful, satisfying meal that's perfect anytime.

The Basics

Portion sizes: Use 2 eggs to make an omelet for one serving, 4 eggs to make an omelet for two. Never make an omelet with more than 5 eggs. If you are serving four people, make two omelets back to back.

Tools: Use a heavy 7- to 10-inch nonstick or well-seasoned castiron skillet with low, sloping sides and a comfortable sturdy handle that won't get hot. A small flexible spatula is essential; we like a heat-resistant rubber spatula.

Ingredients: The classic omelet is made without any additions other than a pinch of salt and a grinding of pepper. For this method, we use water, salt and pepper with additional ingredients for the filling.

Filling: Have the filling all prepared and warmed, if it was refrigerated. Don't overstuff: figure 1/4 cup filling for a 2-egg omelet. The filling can be just about anything.

Step 1

whisked-eggs

Whisk the eggs or mix with a fork until blended. Add about 1/2 tablespoon water per egg. The water in the egg mixture will turn to steam as the eggs heat to make the omelet a little fluffier.

Step 2

Omelet in a non-stick skillet

Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in the skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Tip the pan to coat it with oil. Pour the eggs into the pan and tilt the edges of the pan to spread the liquid egg. Immediately stir with a heat-resistant rubber spatula or fork for 5 to 10 seconds. Then use the spatula gently push the cooked portions at the edge toward the center, tilting the pan to allow uncooked eggs to flow in around the edges. When no more egg runs to the sides, continue to cook until almost set and the bottom is a just cooked. This whole step takes about 1 minute.

Step 3

how-to-make-an-omelet

Remove the pan from the heat and spoon filling onto the center third of the omelet perpendicular to the handle. Use the spatula to fold the omelet into thirds over the filling. Then, grasping the handle from underneath and using the spatula as a guide, tip the omelet onto a warm plate so that it lands folded in thirds, seam-side down.

Finished-Omelet

Filling Ideas