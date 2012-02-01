Heart Health Challenge
Improve your Cholesterol, Blood Pressure and Risk for Heart Disease with Our Eat for a Healthier Heart Challenge
Heart disease is the world's number one killer-and although some risk factors, such as family history, are out of your control, diet and lifestyle are your best weapons against heart disease. Nutrition Editor Brierley Wright, M.S., R.D., to give you the tips and information you need to lower your cholesterol, lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease through diet and lifestyle changes. Start eating for a healthier heart today with these delicious recipes and tips!
28-Day Heart-Healthy Meal Plan | See All Diet Meal PlansTool Kit: 10 Steps to a Healthier Heart | Heart Health 101 | Heart Health Diet Guidelines | Low Cholesterol Health Center | Articles, Tips and Recipes for a High Blood Pressure Diet
Get Started
Best Recipes for a Healthy Heart
7 Days of Heart Health Tips
Check back each day for your daily tip towards a healthy heart.Day 1: Eat These 6 Purple Foods to Help Your Blood Pressure