4 Foods to Soothe Sore Muscles

If you've been exercising more, you may be suffering from the aches and pains of having overdone it at the gym. I've been there. Making sure your workout is challenging without overdoing it is one way to prevent muscle soreness. But research also points to some muscle recovery foods and beverages that can help ward off and minimize exercise-related muscle soreness, which we've reported on in EatingWell Magazine.

Blueberries

New research out of New Zealand suggests that the antioxidants in blueberries may help ward off muscle fatigue by mopping up the additional free radicals that muscles produce during exercise.

Tart Cherries & Pomegranates

British researchers recently found that people who drank 1 ounce of concentrated cherry juice twice daily for 10 days bounced back faster from their workout (an intensive leg-resistance training session on day 8) than those who skipped the juice. The reason: The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in tart cherries-and other fruit juices like grape, pomegranate, acai, blueberry and cranberry-essentially act as natural NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen and aspirin), reducing exercise-induced muscle damage.

Ginger