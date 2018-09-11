5 Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Food Poisoning

Every year, 48 million Americans get sick from food, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Anyone who's had food poisoning, knows that it is no fun. Beyond that, for vulnerable populations like children, the elderly and pregnant women it can be outright dangerous. 128,000 people end up in the hospital and about 3,000 people die from food borne illness every year.

While nothing you can do will ever guarantee 100 percent protection against getting sick, taking certain precautions can help reduce your risk. Some of these protective steps are common sense, like washing your hands before you eat. Others aren't so obvious. Read on to discover five surprising sources of food borne "bugs" in your kitchen, and how to protect yourself.

1. Uncooked Eggs

If you enjoy eating eggs with runny yolks or tasting a bit of raw batter when you're making cookies, you're not alone. But the USDA recommends avoiding raw or undercooked eggs (especially for young children and the elderly) because of the possibility of food borne illness, like Salmonella. If you can't keep your hands (or your kids' hands) out of the cookie batter or you're working with a recipe that calls for raw or undercooked eggs, consider pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs. They're no different than regular eggs except they've been heat-treated to kill any harmful bacteria-making them safe to consume raw or partially cooked. Look for them in large supermarkets near other in-the-carton eggs.

2. Recalled Items

You should discard any food that's been recalled because it's associated with the outbreak of a food borne illness. But according to a survey conducted by Rutgers University, only about 60 percent of Americans search their homes for foods that have been recalled because of contamination. Whenever there's a food recall, check products stored at home to make sure they are safe. For more information on food recalls, visit www.recalls.gov.

3. Your Kitchen Sponge

When participants in a study from NSF International (an independent public health organization) swabbed various items in their houses, the kitchen sponge was by far the germiest. In fact, it harbored 150 times more bacteria, mold and yeast than a toothbrush holder. "You pick up bacteria when cleaning, but because you rarely disinfect that sponge between uses, germs multiply," says Rob Donofrio, M.S., Ph.D., NSF's director of microbiology. While the majority of germs they found won't make you sick some, such as Salmonella and E. coli, can cause serious illness. The best way to de-germ your sponge: replace it every week.

4. Your Fridge

Cold temperatures slow the growth of bacteria, so it's important to make sure that your refrigerator doesn't rise above 40°F. Reduce your risk of food borne illness by keeping tabs on your fridge temp with a thermometer. You can buy a "refrigerator/freezer thermometer" at appliance stores, home centers (e.g., Home Depot) and online kitchen stores.

5. Cutting Boards