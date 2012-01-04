15 Must-Have Kitchen Tools
Whether you're a beginner or pro, these tools will help you tackle everything from pasta to pies.
Whether you're setting up your kitchen for the first time or need to replace some worn-out items, keeping your kitchen stocked with the proper tools is the first step to a great meal. Investing in these kitchen tools will make cooking an enjoyable and easy activity that you'll look forward to. Here are our must-have kitchen tools.
1. Knives
Without a proper chef's knife, food prep can be miserable. So if you're in need, go for the affordable 8-inch Misen Chef's Knife. It is a favorite of both our Test Kitchen manager, Breana Lai Killeen, and food editor, Carolyn Malcoun—who rave about how well it handles and its great price. (You really can't find a good chef's knife any cheaper.) Plus, Misen offers a 60- day trial with a free return if you don't love it, and a lifetime guarantee if you do!
Those butcher blocks full of knives look nice on your counter, but you really only need three: a serrated knife, an 8- to 10-inch-long chef's knife and a paring knife are good basics. Buy the best knives you can afford—they will last for many years. EatingWell's senior digital food editor Megan Steintrager likes the Henckels, Wusthof or Shun brands for her paring and chef's knives, and Oxo for a serrated knife.
- For a paring knife, try Henckels' 3.5-Inch (Bed Bath & Beyond, $6)
- For a chef's knife, try Henckels' 8-Inch (Bed Bath & Beyond, $50)
- For a serrated knife, try Oxo's 8-Inch (Bed Bath & Beyond, $23)
2. Knife Sharpener
Once you have the right knife, you'll need to keep it sharp. (A dull knife is a danger to you and whatever food you're chopping.) But there's no need to go through the hassle of hiring a sharpening service or to spend big bucks on a fancy electric gadget. This $18 J.A. Henckels 2-Stage Manual Sharpener (Bed, Bath & Beyond, $17.99) is our go-to. (Trust us, we've tested all sorts of methods. This. Does. The. Trick.) With both coarse and fine grits and slots for Western and Asian-style blades (which need to be sharpened differently), all of your knives will be covered.
3. Cutting Boards
Two cutting boards are ideal—one for raw proteins and one for cooked foods and produce—to avoid cross-contamination when cooking. For raw proteins, we prefer using dishwasher-safe plastic cutting boards like this one with a no-slip grip (Bed Bath & Beyond, $18). As for cooked foods and produce, either a plastic or wooden cutting board will work. (We like this wooden cutting board from Bed Bath & Beyond, $15.)
4. Bowls
A set of 3 stainless-steel mixing bowls that fit inside one another is a space saver. They are inexpensive, versatile and will last a lifetime. (This set comes with lids, Bed Bath & Beyond, $25.)
5. Measuring Spoons & Cups
You'll need one full set of measuring spoons and two sets of measuring cups. One set of cups should be for measuring liquids—these usually have handles and pour spouts—and one set, for measuring dry ingredients, that can be leveled off. (This set from Williams Sonoma comes with both spoons and cups for measuring dry ingredients, $50.)
6. Cookware
Nonstick skillets are great tools for beginner cooks, but remember never to use metal utensils on these pans—scratched surfaces negatively affect their nonstick surfaces. You'll want both small and large nonstick skillets. You'll also want small and large stainless-steel skillets, as well as small and large saucepans and a stockpot.
A wok is a necessity for high-heat, quick cooking dishes like stir-fries. Our wok of choice is whatever Grace Young—the "Poet Laureate of the Wok"— is using. She favors this large carbon-steel model with a flat bottom and a long wood handle to keep your hands safe during high-heat cooking. So, we look no further.
- For a nonstick skillet, try BK's 10-Inch (Sur La Table, $40)
- For a stainless-steel skillet, try Cuisinart's 8-Inch (Bed Bath & Beyond, $20)
- For a saucepan, try Cuisinart's 1½ -Quart (Bed Bath & Beyond, $23)
- For a stockpot, try Farberware's 8-Quart (Bed Bath & Beyond, $50)
- For a wok, try 14-Inch Carbon-Steel Flat-Bottom Chinese Wok (Williams Sonoma, $29.95)
7. Instant-Read Thermometer
Found in nearly every supermarket meat section or with other kitchen gadgets, an instant-read thermometer is essential for making sure meat and poultry are safely cooked and done to your preference. (We like this one from Oxo, Williams Sonoma, $20.)
8. Utensils
Having a variety of utensils is helpful to make different recipes. If you like to cook, go-to utensils like a vegetable peeler, wooden spoons, a meat mallet, slotted spoon, tongs, a ladle and nonstick spatulas are perfect. If you like to bake, a wire whisk and a rolling pin are especially useful.
- For a peeler, try Kuhn Rikon's (Williams Sonoma, $5)
- For a wooden spoon, try Open Kitchen's (Williams Sonoma, $10)
- For a meat mallet, try Sur La Table's (Sur La Table, $22)
- For a slotted spoon, try Sur La Table's (Sur La Table, $12)
- For tongs, try Salt's (Bed Bath & Beyond, $10 for 2)
- For a ladle, try Cuisinart's (Bed Bath & Beyond, $10)
- For a nonstick spatula, try Oxo's (Bed Bath & Beyond, $8)
- For a wire whisk, try Rösle's (Sur La Table, $24)
- For a rolling pin, try Williams Sonoma's (Williams Sonoma, $20)
9. Colander
With colanders, we like ones that have feet and that can fit a lot of pasta. It's also important to make sure it will fit in your sink! (We like this set of two with handles, Bed Bath & Beyond, $10.)
10. Bakeware
Whether you're baking a cake or roasting a chicken, it's important to have the right pans for your oven. Standard-size 9-by-13 baking pans and 8-inch-square glass baking dishes are useful for any meal, while specialty pans for pizza, roasting and baking are also good to invest in.
- For a baking pan, try Nordic Ware's 9-by-13-Inch (Bed Bath & Beyond, $10)
- For a glass baking dish, try Ô Cuisine's 8-Inch (Sur La Table, $15)
- For a pizza pan, try USA Pan's 12-Inch (Sur La Table, $15)
- For a roasting pan, try Salt's Nonstick 17-by-14-Inch (Bed Bath & Beyond, $25)
11. Storage Containers
Storage containers aren't just for storing leftovers; they're also helpful to hold any unused ingredients that come from making dinner. (We like this 22-piece set that is microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe, Bed Bath & Beyond, $40.)
12. Slow Cooker
A slow cooker, also known by the brand name Crock-Pot, is the perfect tool for busy families. You can easily throw ingredients into the cooker before work and dinner will be ready when you get home. Make sure to buy a size that will feed your whole family. (We like this 8-quart one from Hamilton Beach, Bed Bath & Beyond, $50.)
13. Electric Hand Mixer
Baked goods—and trendy drinks like whipped coffee!—are so much easier with a hand mixer. (This KitchenAid one comes in several different colors, Bed Bath & Beyond, $35.)
14. Blender
Having a blender on hand is great for making smoothies or salad dressing. Depending on your needs, you can choose between a high-speed blender and a standard one. EatingWell's test kitchen manager Breana Killeen likes Vitamix or Wolf brands for high-speeds and KitchenAid for everyday use. (For a Vitamix, Bed Bath & Beyond, $290; for a Wolf blender, Williams Sonoma, $450; and for a KitchenAid, Bed Bath & Beyond, $100.)
15. Vegetable Steamer
We love the convenience of steaming vegetables in the microwave. It's so much quicker than doing it on the stovetop, and this handmade Stoneware Microwave Veggie Steamer (uncommon goods, $54). It keeps the veggies warm and can go straight to the table when they are ready. Way easier than the plastic-wrap-covered-bowl situation we used before. Nope, never going back now.