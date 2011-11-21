4 Coffee Drinks to Watch Out For, Plus Healthier Options to Choose

Find out how many calories are in that coffee and discover better choices for your favorite coffee drinks.

I love so many things about fall: apples, squash, hearty soups...and Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Starbucks. I'm sure that part of the appeal is that I can only get them at this time of year. (I like to eat in-season, what can I say?) I knew these spicy, sweet concoctions couldn't be low-cal. But the actual calorie count of this seasonal sip shocked me. The "grande" total: 410 calories, 17 grams of fat, 10 grams of saturated fat, 48 grams of sugars.

Starbucks isn't the only place where ordering without all the info can mean consuming several hundred calories more than you bargained for. Here's a guide to more coffee drinks you might want to consider getting just once or twice a season-and skinnier sips you can guiltlessly give in to a little more often.

-Nicci Micco, M.S., Content Director, Custom Publishing & Licensing

Skinnier Sip: Starbucks Skinny Cinnamon Dolce Latte

A tall (12 oz.) nonfat Pumpkin Spice Latte-skip the whip-satisfies my sweet tooth for half the damage: 200 calories, 0 g fat and 38 g sugars. If I'm feeling virtuous, I'll ask for half the syrup to cut back on added sugars even more. Personally, I prefer to avoid artificial sweeteners but choosing one of Starbucks's "skinny" drinks, which are sugar-free, can save you even more. For example, a grande (16 oz.) Skinny Cinnamon Dolce Latte, with nonfat milk, has only 130 calories, 0 g fat and 17 g sugars-natural sugars from the milk. Speaking of milk, the good news about all these drinks is that they are an excellent source of calcium: even a 12-oz. size supplies 30 percent the Daily Value.

Once-in-a-while treat: Dunkin' Donuts' Caramel Apple Latte

Given its high calorie count, it's best to go for a Caramel Apple Latte only occasionally. Medium (16 oz.) = 340 calories, 9 g fat, 49 g sugars

Skinnier Sip: Dunkin' Donuts Vanilla Latte Lite*

It may not feel as "fall-like" but it probably will satisfy your craving for a sweet creamy drink. Sweetening with Splenda instead of sugar keeps its calorie and sugars counts low.

Medium (16 oz.) = 130 calories, 0 g fat, 15 g sugars

*If you prefer to avoid artificial sweeteners, a small latte with sugar is a good choice: 170 calories, 6 grams of fat, 27 g sugars.

Once-in-a-while treat: Caribou Coffee Turtle Mocha

If the Snickers bits studding the whipped cream on this decadent chocolate/caramel drink don't tip you off that it is a high-calorie "dessert," let the nutrition information prove it.

Medium (14 oz.) with 2% milk and whipped cream = 640 calories, 35 g fat, 73 g sugars

Skinnier Sip: Northern Lite Turtle Latte

This drink is sweetened with sugar-free caramel and chocolate syrup. Picking skim milk and skipping the whipped cream brings the calories down even lower.

Medium (17 oz.) with skim milk, no whipped cream = 130 calories, 1 g fat, 18 g sugars

*Not into sugar-free syrups? Try a coffee with steamed skim milk (45 calories). Even if you add a packet or two of sugar, you'll still come in under 100 calories.

Once-in-a-while treat: Peet's Caffé Mocha

Espresso plus chocolate with milk is creamy and delicious, but a little costly on the calorie front. Medium (16 oz.) with whole milk and whipped cream = 448 calories, 25 g fat, 37 g sugars

Skinnier Sip: Caffé Mocha with Sugar-Free Chocolate*

Again, choosing nonfat milk, skipping the topping and opting for a sugar-free version more than cuts the calories in half.

Medium (16 oz.) with nonfat milk and no whipped cream = 195 calories, 0 g fat, 20 g sugars

*Prefer to avoid artificial sweeteners? Try an iced mocha-cold drinks generally have fewer calories (because of the ice). Medium (16 oz.) with nonfat milk and no whipped cream = 191 calories, 1 g fat, 32 g sugars

Once-in-a-while treat: Au Bon Pain's Caramel Macchiato

Espresso, steamed milk and "plenty of Sweet Caramel ‘dots.'"

Medium (16 oz.), made with whole milk = 430 calories, 12 g fat, 65 g sugars

Skinnier Sip: Cappuccino

This drink comes in with reasonable nutrition stats, even though it's made with whole milk. You could even add a packet of sugar if you want a little sweetness.