Learn how to make this Thanksgiving side dish classic from scratch—no cans required!—for a more delicious, lightened-up creamy casserole. Plus, find swaps and recipes to make it gluten-free and vegan.

Traditionally made with butter, canned soup, canned green beans and canned French-fried onions, green bean casserole–a classic Thanksgiving side dish since its invention more than 55 years ago—is high in calories, sodium and saturated fat. When you make your own healthier version from scratch using the following tips, you'll agree this is one culinary icon that was ready for a re-invention. We bet you will never go back to the from-the-can version again.

skillet green bean casserole

Pictured recipe: Skillet Green Bean Casserole

1. Make Your Own Sauce

5802585.jpg

Pictured Recipe: Vegan Green Bean Casserole

While condensed cream of mushroom soup is classic in a traditional green bean casserole, it is seriously high in sodium. Making your own mushroom cream sauce, using fresh mushrooms, lessens the sodium and bumps up the fresh flavor. Plus, if you have dietary restrictions you can control the ingredients to make your own gluten-free or dairy-free cream of mushroom.

2. Use Fresh or Frozen Green Beans

instant pot green bean casserole

Pictured Recipe: Instant Pot Green Bean Casserole

Take a healthier shortcut than canned green beans by using frozen green beans instead. Frozen green beans are a great quick-cooking item to have on hand, and are frozen at the peak of ripeness so they maintain their fresh flavor and vital nutrients. If you have a little more time, buy fresh green beans, they take a little bit longer to prep and cook but the fresh flavor and crisp texture is worth it!

3. Try Low-Fat Dairy or a Dairy Alternative

gluten-free green bean casserole

The traditional recipe for green bean casserole calls for butter, full-fat milk and sour cream, which, while adding richness, bump up the saturated fat and calorie count. If that's a concern, reach for ingredients like low-fat milk, reduced-fat sour cream and even unsweetened almond milk (which has less sugar and calories than dairy milk) for a vegan version. You can also use tangy buttermilk powder to add depth of flavor but not a lot of calories or fat (look for it in the baking section of your supermarket).

4. Add Flavor with Sherry

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Sherry adds great depth of flavor to homemade green bean casserole. Be careful when shopping, though: don't use the high-sodium "cooking sherry" sold in many supermarkets and instead look for dry sherry, sold with other fortified wines.

5. Skip the Canned Onions

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions