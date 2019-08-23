What Reese Witherspoon Eats in a Day to Stay Glowing and Gorgeous

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The actress, entrepreneur, producer and mom of three has a few secrets to looking and feeling her best.

We're convinced that Reese Witherspoon glows from the inside out, so we were curious about her diet and exercise routine. Witherspoon is dedicated to staying hydrated at all times, sneaking a workout into her busy day six times a week and eating a balanced diet—while still leaving room for an occasional fried chicken dinner with allllll the fixings. Here's what she eats each day to look and feel her best.

What Reese Witherspoon Eats in a Day

Breakfast

Witherspoon shared in an episode of Vogue's 73 Questions that coffee is the first thing she thinks about when she wakes up each morning—and her Instagram certainly reflects that. Whether she's enjoying a rare slow morning at home or on set for her next big film, Witherspoon carves out precious time for a cup of joe each day.

While she famously does not believe in fad diets, the actress often opts for a smoothie each morning to keep her energy up and skin glowing. She has worked with celebrity nutritionist Kimberly Snyder over the years and makes Synder's Green Glowing Smoothie when possible. This smoothie consists strictly of fresh organic produce and serves four people:

7 cups chopped spinach (about a medium bunch)

6 cups chopped romaine lettuce (about 1 small head)

2 cups cold filtered water

1 1/2 cups chopped celery (about 2 medium stalks)

1 medium apple, cored and coarsely chopped

1 medium pear, cored and coarsely chopped

1 medium banana, peeled and cut in thirds

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

(optional) 1⁄2 cup minced fresh cilantro (stems are okay)

(optional) 1⁄2 cup minced fresh parsley (stems are okay)

We think Reese would love our Really Green Smoothie, which has avocado and chia seeds for an extra nutrition boost. It's sure to keep her full through busy days of producing films, designing clothes for Draper James and filming her morning show with Jennifer Aniston.

Lunch

We've done lots of research into what some of our favorite celebrities eat in a day, and lunch seems pretty consistent across the board—a veggie-heavy salad with grilled chicken. Reese also partakes in the same midday ritual, and she loves adding lentils for extra staying power. When it's cold outside, she enjoys her lentils in a cozy, warming soup.

We just know Reese would love our Grilled Chicken & Feta Greek Salad (plus some sliced grilled chicken) for a delicious, protein-packed lunch. And our Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards is a great way to sneak in some greens without having to eat a cold salad when chillier temperatures hit.

Snacks

We don't know a whole lot about Witherspoon's snacking habits, but this gal prioritizes hydration every day. Chances are, you'll find her toting a reusable water bottle or green juice while running errands or facing back-to-back meetings in the office. Witherspoon is also very active and enjoys taking her workouts outdoors when possible, so keeping hydrating beverages with her at all times is crucial for keeping her at her best and properly recovered.

Dinner

Out of any food, Witherspoon probably Instagrams herself with pizza the most. While Southern food will always take first place in her heart, Reese also loves Italian food. She once said her ideal date night with husband Jim Toth involves lots of pasta. Same, girl, same. Her favorite restaurant is Ivy at the Shore in Santa Monica, California where fresh seafood and pasta dominates the menu.

We think Reese and her hubby would be a big fan of our Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables for a cozy date night in or our easy No-Boil Vegetable Lasagna for a weeknight meal with the family.

Favorite Comfort Foods

Witherspoon is the epitome of the term "hostess with the mostest," and throws pool parties at her L.A. home just about every weekend! Interestingly enough, one of her favorite treats is Firecracker Popsicles, so we're sure those are in abundance poolside.

If you've followed Reese over the years, you know this Louisiana girl stays true to her roots with her passion for Southern food, and you'll find many of her favorite recipes in her book, Whiskey in a Teacup. Her Southern hospitality definitely takes over when she's party planning and she often serves up a menu full of fried chicken, crispy Brussels sprouts, country fried steak, fried okra, summer squash casserole and biscuits.

For nights when she's craving her favorite comfort foods, we think she'd love our healthy take on Chicken-"Fried" Steak with Spiced Gravy or our Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers. And our Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts deserve a place at the table every night!

The Bottom Line

Reese really does work hard to stay in shape with daily workouts, green smoothies and veggie-heavy meals. However, she's not afraid to enjoy the things she really loves—which includes Southern comfort food, baked goods and a gorgeous cocktail on occasion. She definitely has a healthy outlook on eating, but there are a few things she could add to her day to make her diet more balanced.

"I'd love to see her add some protein to her breakfast smoothie, like peanut butter or yogurt, in place of one of the three pieces of fruit, which would help give it more staying power and prevent blood sugar from spiking too high too quickly," says EatingWell's Deputy Digital Editor, Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD. "And we could all benefit from eating more whole grains to hit the goal of 30 grams per day. Maybe adding some quinoa in with her salad at lunch, opting for whole-wheat pasta at dinner (doesn't have to be all the time but sometimes—I love white pasta too!), and subbing in a piece of whole-wheat toast topped with peanut butter as a snack in place of the green juice."