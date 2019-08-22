A Pumpkin Spice Latte for Dogs Exists—and You Can Buy It on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Honest Kitchen's Pumpkin Spice Latte mix is an all-natural treat just for your pet.

Pumpkin Spice Latte season is quickly approaching, which means we're only about a week away from seeing PSL-flavored snacks and coffee everywhere for the next three months (which, for the record, we're definitely not mad about). But your precious pup doesn't have to wait-they can enjoy a pumpkin spice latte today!

The Honest Kitchen, a high-quality pet food site specializing in "human-grade" products, sells a seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte mix that is Fido- and feline-friendly for under $10 on Amazon. The mix is simply made with pumpkin, spices, honey and goat's milk, which boasts 5 billion active cultures to boost your pet's gut health and immune system. (And we thought this treat couldn't get any more trendy.)

Making the puppy-friendly PSL seems pretty easy. All you have to do is find the powder-to-water ratio for your pet's weight category, heat up the water, add in the mix and give the delightful fall drink to your furry friend.

cute dog smiling while sitting in a pile of autumn leaves

Photo: Holly Hildreth/Getty Images

It's important to note there is absolutely no caffeine in this mix, nor should you add any coffee to this beverage, as it is not good for the health of your dog. Additionally, while this product meets the company's human-grade standards, The Honest Company notes this product is intended for animals, not you. We think it's worth holding out for the Starbucks version next week.