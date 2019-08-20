Trader Joe's Is Selling Spiked Kombucha and the Flavors Sound Amazing

From their sparkling watermelon juice to their Two-Buck Chuck, Trader Joe's never disappoints when it comes to their selection of drinks. And since we're big fans of kombucha, we're always on the lookout for new flavors at our local Trader Joe's-and today is the day we didn't know we've been waiting for.

According to the Trader Joe's Instagram fan account Trader Joe's List, the store is now selling hard kombucha. Yes, you heard that right: alcoholic kombucha. In order words, you no longer have to decide between a glass of beloved kombucha or a can of spiked seltzer. All thanks to KYLA Hard Kombucha, we now get to the best of both worlds in a single glass.

Naturally, the fermentation process of kombucha results in about .5 percent alcohol by volume, but KYLA Hard Kombucha has 4.5 ABV (about the same as a beer). So, these hard kombuchas are perfect for sipping at brunch or mixing into a refreshing cocktail.

The hard kombucha isn't a bad choice either. With only 100 calories, 2 grams of sugar and 2 grams of carbs (or less) per serving, it sounds like the perfect balance between an alcoholic beverage and a health-conscious drink. And according to KYLA's website, kombucha cultures can live in an alcoholic beverage-so sipping on KYLA means you're getting a gut-healthy buzz, too!