6 Low-Carb Breads That Are Actually Worth Buying

In the past few years, the bread market has expanded to include tons of healthy options filled with whole grains, fiber and minimal added sugar to help you get your toast fix. Plus, many of the healthier options are also relatively low in carbs (less than 15 grams per serving).

loaf of seeded bread

But with so many breads on the market, it can be overwhelming-and sometimes stressful-to choose the best option. These aren't lettuce wraps or cauliflower-based, so they still have whole grains and carbohydrates. The key is, these breads are lower in carbs than others on the market. Whole grains deliver fiber, energy and B vitamins to your diet, so we don't recommend cutting out carbs entirely. But if you're watching your carb intake, these breads can still fit.

We did the *hard* part for you and tried over a dozen types of bread-here are six that are actually worth buying.

Ezekiel Bread Sprouted Whole Grain Bread

ezekiel bread sprouted whole grain bread Photo: Instacart

Carbs: 15g

Calories: 80

Fiber: 3g

We're big fans of Ezekiel Bread. Their Sprouted Whole Grain Bread is our go-to for avocado toast since it's hearty, dense and toasts perfectly. And if you love this bread as much as we do, it's worth keeping your eyes peeled at the grocery store for Ezekiel Bread's other low-carb options-like their Flax Sprouted Whole Grain, 7 Sprouted Grains or Sesame Sprouted Whole Grain Bread. You can often find them in the freezer section.

Dave's Killer Bread 21 Powerseed Thin-Sliced

Dave's Killer Bread 21 Powerseed Thin-Sliced Photo: Dave's Killer Bread

Carbs: 12g

Calories: 60

Fiber: 3g

Although it's thinly sliced, we couldn't make a list of low-carb bread without including this killer brand (pun intended). And they even have a whole line of thinly sliced bread that comes in a variety of flavors-including 21 Whole Grains and Seeds, White Bread Done Right and Sprouted Whole Grains-all with 15 grams of carbs or less.

Angelic Bakehouse Sprouted 7-Grain Bread

Angelic Bakehouse Sprouted 7-Grain Bread Photo: Angelic Bakehouse

Carbs: 12g

Calories: 60

Fiber: 3g

The husband-and-wife team behind this delicious, GMO-free bread really nailed it. Although we particularly like their Sprouted 7-Grain Bread for its fluffiness and slightly sweet, nutty flavor, they have plenty of other low-carb breads to choose from-including Rye and Raisin Wheat Bread.

Alvarado St. Sprouted Sourdough

Alvarado St. Sprouted Sourdough Photo: Alvarado St. Bakery

Carbs: 15g

Calories: 80

Fiber: 2g

If you're a sourdough traditionalist, you should definitely get your hands on this low-carb bread. This flourless bread is made with sprouted whole-wheat berries and has only 15 grams of carbs per slice. With its tangy bite, it's perfect for Tomato & Smoked Mozzarella Sandwich.

Trader Joe's Sprouted 7-Grain Bread

Trader Joe's Sprouted 7-Grain Bread Photo: EatingWell

Carbs: 11g

Calories: 60

Fiber: 2g

Although we have *another* seven-grain bread on this list, we couldn't leave out this tasty item from our one of our favorite grocery stores. The texture is fantastic and you can tell it's healthy-the earthy taste pairs perfectly with its seeded texture, without overpowering your palate. So, if you're looking for a healthy bread at an affordable price-it's only $3.49-this will become one of your new favorites.

UDI's Gluten-Free Delicious Multigrain

UDI's Gluten-Free Delicious Multigrain Photo: UDI's

Carbs: 11.5g

Calories: 70

Fiber: .5g