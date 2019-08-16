Jaime is an avid home cook and proud mama to an American Eskimo Dog named Grits. She loves long walks through Trader Joe's, tackling home projects with her husband, reading and traveling whenever she can. She will also find any excuse to throw a party (especially if it involves good wine and great company).

You can follow her on Instagram.

As the digital editor, Jaime covers lifestyle and news for EatingWell. From gut health tips to the tastiest grocery store snacks, she's always on the lookout for the latest news and coolest trends.

Jaime has a bachelor's degree in Journalism and a minor in English Literature from The University of Alabama at Birmingham. She was the captain of the UAB golf team and still holds the record for the lowest 36-hole score (140). While in college, she also wrote a lifestyle column for The Kaleidoscope and founded the UAB HerCampus branch, a digital lifestyle publication for college women.

Post-grad, Jaime has written and edited for several publications including Bustle, CBS and Cooking Light. Her work has also been featured on Health, Southern Living, Food & Wine, MyRecipes, Time, Parents, InStyle, Coastal Living and more.

Jaime is a transplant in Alabama by way of South Florida. She says it was a culture shock (and sometimes still is), but she now appreciates Alabama football (Roll Tide!) and the love that goes into southern cooking. She says living in two *very* different places has shaped the way she cooks and eats. At her wedding, she and her (very southern) husband served chicken and waffles, mojo pork, Coca Cola cake and mojitos—and loved every minute of it.

On the weekends, you can find Jaime in the kitchen, at the farmers' market, digging in her flower garden, browsing HomeGoods or hiking with her dog Grits. You will not find her baking, since she burns cookies and destroys cakes 100% of the time.

My point of view:

What does "eating well" mean to me?

Eating well means listening to your body and nourishing it accordingly. Some days that means having grilled salmon and kale salad, and other times that means treating yourself to a brownie sundae. I think "eating well" also means "being well." For me that means drinking lots of water, practicing self-care, surrounding myself with a great support group and moving my body in a way that makes me feel good.

The three ingredients I simply couldn't live without…

Good Cheese: I always have cheese in my house! It instantly upgrades everything from omelettes to sammies and makes for a perfect guest-ready snack plate (just add bread, olives and wine!)

Creole Seasoning: I use this *way* more often than I care to admit-but it just adds that tummy-warming spice that dials gumbo, eggs or steak up a notch.

Coffee: I worked in the coffee industry for a few years, so I definitely appreciate a good cup (though I'm far from a coffee snob). I love the ritual of brewing, the aroma and how every bean has a unique taste based on where and how it was grown. (Also, anyone who's close to me knows that it's dangerous to speak to me before my morning cup of coffee!)

My go-to dinner for nights when there's no plan…

My husband has type 1 diabetes and since I'm the cook at home I have to be a little more strategic when it comes to cooking and planning meals (read: pasta and garlic butter won't cut it). But on nights when I just don't feel like cooking, I'll pick up a rotisserie chicken and some microwavable frozen veggies or cobble together a "snack dinner" with fresh fruit and veg, cheese, nuts, olives, bread or whatever lunch meat we have in our fridge.

The healthy habit I've committed to…

Working in digital media, it's too easy to be "on" all the time. I'm working on putting my phone down and being more present—especially during meals or with family. I think it's really important to eat at the table, rather than in front of a screen. My husband and I are making a conscious effort to do this every night.

My favorite EatingWell recipe…

Right now, it's the Cuban Stromboli. Growing up in South Florida, I ate *a lot* of Cuban food (and I absolutely love it!) Though this stromboli is far from an authentic Cuban sandwich, it hits all the right flavor notes with the ham, pickles and Swiss cheese. Plus, it's a super easy, party-friendly app to make for a crowd!